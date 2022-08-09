Read full article on original website
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
Providence police captain charged with assault in head-slam incident
Capt. Stephen Gencarella is charged with simple assault for the incident that was captured on camera.
Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
1 taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence late Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near exit 23. Rhode Island State Police said one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital...
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
State police say fight breaks out on unscheduled ferry without troopers
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a ferry where a fight broke out Monday night was unscheduled and had no troopers on it. Police said Tuesday the unscheduled ferry was added because of crowding. Monday night, several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the...
West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Plainfield police investigating injured infant in Wauregan: police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police executed a search warrant in Wauregan Village after a 5-month-old was hospitalized with severe injuries on Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Plainfield police received a report from the Department of Children and Families that a five-month-old child suffering from severe injuries had been admitted to Connecticut […]
Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford
There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit. Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.
Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection. It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police. A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown...
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
$11,000 worth of over-the-counter medicine found in shoplifter's SUV, North Attleboro police say
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing charges after North Attleboro police say he stole several thousand dollars' worth of over-the-counter drugs in his vehicle. Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was taken into custody after a theft Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy, according to the Sun Chronicle.
Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield
Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
Witness: Grandmother helps boys escape burning home, gets stuck inside
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
Fall River Police looking for missing and endangered 19-year-old
Fall River Police are looking for a missing an endangered teen. According to FRPD, Jovani Alvaro Ross was reported missing by family members on August 5th. He is 19 years old, 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. Ross has been known to...
