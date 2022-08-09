ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

1 taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence late Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near exit 23. Rhode Island State Police said one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Plainfield police investigating injured infant in Wauregan: police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police executed a search warrant in Wauregan Village after a 5-month-old was hospitalized with severe injuries on Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Plainfield police received a report from the Department of Children and Families that a five-month-old child suffering from severe injuries had been admitted to Connecticut […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford

There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit. Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.
MANCHESTER, CT
ABC6.com

‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield

Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
PLAINFIELD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police looking for missing and endangered 19-year-old

Fall River Police are looking for a missing an endangered teen. According to FRPD, Jovani Alvaro Ross was reported missing by family members on August 5th. He is 19 years old, 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. Ross has been known to...
FALL RIVER, MA

