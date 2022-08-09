Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Last call for three popular summer events
Summer isn't over yet—the first day of fall is still well over a month away—but some popular Tucson summer events are drawing to a close soon.
Local coffee shop expands to Benedictine Monastery
Yellow Brick Coffee is expanding in Tucson with their second location at an iconic Benedictine Monastery.
KGUN 9
Jamie Foxx sinks his teeth into vampire-themed action-comedy 'Day Shift'
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With inflation and rising rent prices, it's tough to scrape together a living in L.A. Sometimes, in a pinch, you've got to team up with Snoop Dogg and hunt vampires in order to make ends meet. Such is the plight of Bud, a pool cleaner...
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson
According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road. Hikers are advised to use caution.
realestatedaily-news.com
Historic Hacienda Motel Sells for $2.85 Million to be converted to Apartments
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The Hacienda Motel at 1742 North Oracle in Tucson sold for $2.85 million ($157 PSF). The 51-room motel sold to Colonia Properties TIC II, LLC of Los Angeles, CA. Built in 1946, the 18,199 square-foot motel is located at the southwest corner of Lester and Oracle...
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
thevailvoice.com
Ward 4 Update for August 2022
With school back in session, we are hearing reports from concerned citizens regarding speeding in school zones and increased traffic accidents. The Tucson Police Department does their best to patrol school zones and major intersections. It is the responsibility of each individual driver to follow traffic laws and obey speed limits. We encourage you to report all crimes to 911.
Local botanists share the importance of native plants
When talking about sustainability, we typically hear about solar power and water conservation. But native plants are an important element to complete the sustainable living package.
TFD rescues 25 people during flooding
According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.
SignalsAZ
Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future
Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
KGUN 9
Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
About the village of Cochise, Arizona
The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
L.A. Weekly
Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Country Club Road [Tucson, AZ]
73-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Broadway Boulevard. The incident happened on August 6th when a suspected late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck struck Lewis, according to police. Tucson Police said that Lewis was walking in the northbound lanes when the crash happened. Despite life-saving efforts, medics later pronounced...
KOLD-TV
Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
Crash near 22nd Street involving four cars
The Tucson Police Department responded to a four car crash near 22nd Street. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. at East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road.
22nd St. bridge gets federal boost to rebuild
Tucson’s getting $25 Million dollars in Federal money to help fix a bridge that’s so old it can’t handle heavy traffic. Thursday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary came to town to celebrate the grant.
