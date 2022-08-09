ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
thevailvoice.com

Ward 4 Update for August 2022

With school back in session, we are hearing reports from concerned citizens regarding speeding in school zones and increased traffic accidents. The Tucson Police Department does their best to patrol school zones and major intersections. It is the responsibility of each individual driver to follow traffic laws and obey speed limits. We encourage you to report all crimes to 911.
SignalsAZ

Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future

Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
KGUN 9

Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
Frankie Flanders, Realtor

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
KOLD-TV

Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
