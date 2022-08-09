ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

VIDEO: Sea turtle hatchlings crawl across Folly Beach

By Storyful, Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8Aal_0hAZNX9t00

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings emerged from their nest on Folly Beach over the weekend.

Folly Beach Turtle Watch shared video of the sea turtles on Sunday as they made their way down the sand and into the ocean.

The organization said the nest hatched after 50 days of incubation.

Loggerhead turtles are considered endangered by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration . The city of Folly Beach said sea turtle nesting season takes place from May 1 through October 31.

The city urged visitors “lights out on the beach!” as the turtles can be disoriented by artificial light.

Video Credit: Folly Beach Turtle Watch via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
CHARLESTON, SC
idesignarch.com

Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House

A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.
The Island Connection

A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WECT

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston. WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Folly Beach, SC
Lifestyle
City
Folly Beach, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rescued beagles looking for forever homes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of beagles rescued from an inhumane breeding facility is looking for their fur-ever homes in the Charleston area. In July, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia which bred and sold the dogs to laboratories for experimental purposes. 18 of those rescued arrived at Pet Helpers in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412

James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The Lowcountry’s golden egg

Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Endangered Sea Turtles#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firefighters visited with local children in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Children gathered for a visit from the North Charleston Fire Department on Friday.  According to North Charleston Fire Department, Engine Unit 213 had the chance to visit children at Children’s Learning Zone.  Children’s Learning Zone is a childcare center on Ashley Phosphate Road.  NCFD showed the kids the firetruck and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says

A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
kiss951.com

Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina

Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back to school poses challenges for some Latin families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s lots of excitement in the Lowcountry as the new school year is just about to kick off, however, leaders of the Latin Exchange Club say back-to-school can be a challenging time for many Latin families. “The Latin community is struggling paycheck-to-paycheck,” Henry Grace, president of the Latin Exchange Club, said. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
KNIGHTSVILLE, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
thecottagejournal.com

This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past

Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Perseid meteor shower visible over Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky because one of the year’s most spectacular astronomical events will be visible over the Charleston area this week. The Perseids meteor shower runs each summer between July and late August, but typically peaks shortly before mid-August. This year, it will peak over Charleston on the night […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy