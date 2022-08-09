ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School

By Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery.

The following message was sent to parents:

Red Jackets,
This is Mr. Hutson, Principal of Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy, with an important announcement. As we continue our practice of open communication and transparency, this message is to inform you of an incident that occurred today at our school. It was discovered that a weapon was present on campus. The weapon was safely confiscated without incident. There was no immediate threat to the safety and welfare of our students or staff. The school day is continuing without disruption. Thank you and have a great day.

According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, the weapon was a firearm and has been confiscated.

The firearm was discovered after school administrators received a tip that student had a weapon on campus, according to officials. Investigators located the weapon in a book bag during a search.

Students returned to Jordan for the Fall session earlier this week.

Bookbags no longer allowed at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning next week, bookbags will not be allow on the campus of Jordan High School. The new policy goes into effect on Monday, August 15, 2022. The decision follows an incident earlier this week in which a gun was found on the school’s campus in a student’s bookbag. The school said […]
