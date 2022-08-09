Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
mayfield-messenger.com
Graves County may see new Hampton Inn
Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Clerk leading vote-getter in last week’s election
Weakley County Clerk Kim Hughey was the leading vote-getter in last week’s election. Hughey, running unopposed, received 4,451 complimentary votes, followed by Trustee Marci Floyd, who received 4,392 complimentary votes. Floyd tells Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to serve another term as Trustee. (AUDIO) She explains the role...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen
Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
KFVS12
Job fair coming to Paducah at the Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A job fair is coming to the Julian Carroll Convention Center on August 23. The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of opportunities, with some requiring...
thunderboltradio.com
Studies Continue for Costs and Location of Possible New Obion County Middle School
The study of a new combined middle school in Obion County continues. Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the school board has requested a study concerning the possible joining of sixth thru eighth grade students.(AUDIO) During the August meeting, school board members voted 6-to-1, to explore the idea...
westkentuckystar.com
River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th
The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's Home of the Month for August
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced the Home of the Month for August. The home is located on Matthew Drive in the Concord community.
wpsdlocal6.com
August 11 Blood Drive
Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Public Library seeks donors for upcoming blood drive
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is planning a blood drive with the American Red Cross, and they need donors to sign up before Wednesday. Library Director Justin Brasher says the library needs at least 45 people to sign up to give blood, and Tuesday is the last day to register.
radionwtn.com
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
wpsdlocal6.com
Year starts for Paducah Public Schools
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 3061 in Hickman County is now reopened between KY 58 and 307
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Water over road signs are posted along part of Kentucky 3061 in Hickman County Tuesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The signs are posted on KY 3061 between KY 58 and KY 307. The cabinet says it will provide updates on road conditions as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
KFVS12
