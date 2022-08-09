ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
mayfield-messenger.com

Graves County may see new Hampton Inn

Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Clerk leading vote-getter in last week’s election

Weakley County Clerk Kim Hughey was the leading vote-getter in last week’s election. Hughey, running unopposed, received 4,451 complimentary votes, followed by Trustee Marci Floyd, who received 4,392 complimentary votes. Floyd tells Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to serve another term as Trustee. (AUDIO) She explains the role...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen

Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Job fair coming to Paducah at the Julian Carroll Convention Center

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A job fair is coming to the Julian Carroll Convention Center on August 23. The job fair, organized by West Kentucky Workforce Board and local partners, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of opportunities, with some requiring...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Paducah City Commission#Comcast S Government 11#Paducah Transit Authority
westkentuckystar.com

River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th

The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

August 11 Blood Drive

Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Public Library seeks donors for upcoming blood drive

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is planning a blood drive with the American Red Cross, and they need donors to sign up before Wednesday. Library Director Justin Brasher says the library needs at least 45 people to sign up to give blood, and Tuesday is the last day to register.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday

Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Year starts for Paducah Public Schools

Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 3061 in Hickman County is now reopened between KY 58 and 307

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Water over road signs are posted along part of Kentucky 3061 in Hickman County Tuesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The signs are posted on KY 3061 between KY 58 and KY 307. The cabinet says it will provide updates on road conditions as...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah

PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
MAYFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy