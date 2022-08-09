Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WDBJ7.com
Selfie and sweets shop coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking for a place to take some selfies and satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s a new one-stop shop for you in Christiansburg. Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets is gearing up for its August 13 grand opening in the Uptown Christiansburg Mall. The...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
Roanoke, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Giles High School football team will have a game with Hidden Valley High School on August 11, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
‘Park it on the Market’ raises $20k for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. – ALCOVA Mortgage raised over $20,000 for Roanoke City Schools to help give kids the supplies they need to feel ready to go back to school. The group accepted donations on Friday at their Park it on the Market event to fill a school bus with supplies.
WDBJ7.com
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
WSET
Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Nawab
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You can find all kinds of international flavor in downtown Roanoke, but once upon a time, that wasn’t the case. “There was no Indian restaurant, like a whole one, for like an hour,” said Nawab General Manager Neil Deshmukh. Nawab, Cuisine of India, has been...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
Franklin News Post
Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years
After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
wvtf.org
A new grant will help combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley
Opioid addiction continues to take lives across the country and here in Virginia. A new grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will provide resources in the Roanoke Valley to meet the need for help. For Niles Comer, addiction hits close to home. “I mean, I’m in...
Mountain View Humane offers 12% discount in honor of 12th birthday
UPDATE 2:13 p.m. (8/11/22): On Wednesday, Mountain View Humane — a spay and neuter clinic in Christiansburg — celebrated 12 years since its first surgery by inviting community members and and their furry friends to enjoy birthday cake and goodie bags. Mountain View Humane’s executive director, Sylvie Peterson, says the facility has spayed or neutered […]
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River duo verbally commits
A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
