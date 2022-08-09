HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO