WDAM-TV
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and fans will bid a final farewell this weekend to former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer. Carlton D. Palmer died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Landmark Nursing Home in Collins. He was 68. Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Former USM players react to passing of Coach Corky Palmer
WDAM-TV
Corky Palmer Tribute
WDAM-TV
Freshman students move-in to USM residence halls
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is welcoming new students to its Hattiesburg campus this weekend. Residence halls were busy Friday, Aug. 12, for freshman move-in day. Students, family members and some helpful fellow students unpacked clothes, school supplies and everything they needed for their rooms. Move-in...
WDAM-TV
‘The Lord got a good one when He called him home;’ community members, former players remember USM great Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday, Aug. 10, marked a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss Baseball Coach Corky Palmer passed away. “The Lord got a good one when He called him home, and we’re going to miss him down here,” said Mitchell Williams, former WDAM Sports Director. “But, I’m sure he’s talking balls and strikes with the good Lord right now.”
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/12
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
WDAM-TV
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
WDAM-TV
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 10, 2022
WDAM-TV
Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital
WDAM-TV
Petal Excel By 5 prepares for 4th annual Duck Derby Day
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Excel By 5 is continuing to raise money for a unique playground set to be located in Hinton Park. This playground will be the first motor explorium playground in the state designed for children ages six months to three years. To raise money for...
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WDAM-TV
Petal Garden holding Home Run Derby fundraiser
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal non-profit is turning to the baseball diamond to raise funds to support two community gardens in the city. Petal Healing Garden is hosting” Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby!” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal.
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 8/11
WDAM-TV
USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Music fans rejoice!. The Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its 103rd season, and tickets are officially on sale. This year’s theme is “Classics,” performing iconic songs that audiences everywhere will be able to remember. “Our community and this fine university have...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
WDAM-TV
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want to spend the city’s federal funding. Mayor Toby Barker said the survey has over 120 responses so far. He added that the infrastructure category is in the lead, with about 70% of responses.
