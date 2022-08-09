ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Inflation Reduction Act could be "game-changing" for millions of U.S. seniors

The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most important effort in decades to reform how drug prices are set in the U.S., experts say. "This is going to be game-changing," Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business who studies drug pricing, said of the bill, which passed in the Senate on Sunday and which House lawmakers could vote on as early as Friday.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Benefits#Health Care#Medicare Plans#Linus Business#Business Economics#Politics Federal#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Politics Whitehouse#Congressional#Democrats#Americans#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Push To Revive The Child Stimulus Check Fails Overwhelmingly

The extended child tax credit proved immensely beneficial for American families, but it expired in December of last year. Efforts were made to revive the child stimulus check, but none materialized. One more effort was made last week by Sen. Bernie Sanders, but it also failed to gain traction. How...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Inflation Reduction Act criticized for raising taxes, not reducing inflation

(The Center Square) – As policymakers debate the so-called Inflation Reduction Act in Washington, many are saying claims of no tax hikes on the middle class are not true. The massive bill includes tax incentives to help with the transition to clean energy, health insurance reforms, and raises corporate taxes on some corporations that make over $1 billion annually, taxing corporate stock buybacks and funding the IRS to go after tax cheats.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy