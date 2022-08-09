Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation Reduction Act could be "game-changing" for millions of U.S. seniors
The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most important effort in decades to reform how drug prices are set in the U.S., experts say. "This is going to be game-changing," Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business who studies drug pricing, said of the bill, which passed in the Senate on Sunday and which House lawmakers could vote on as early as Friday.
The Great Medicare Heist | Opinion
All Americans should reject this egregious proposal.
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
RELATED PEOPLE
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
Thousands of Americans set to get up to $500 in direct payments and an extra $130 in child and dependent benefits
ANOTHER round of taxpayers are in line to get hundreds of dollars worth of relief to help them deal with high prices. The House in the state of Massachusetts has passed a tax relief package. The bill includes direct payments of $250 to eligible single filers and $500 to couples.
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
Business Insider
I had to take a W-2 job just to get a mortgage, and nobody cared when I quit a few months later
After my divorce I wanted to buy my ex out of his equity in our house, but I couldn't get a mortgage. I didn't have two years of documentation showing my income as a freelancer. So I quickly found a W-2 job and qualified, then quit the job months later...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck
There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families can easily claim $3,600 this July using a new tool – see how to get your summer payment
HUNDREDS of thousands of American families can now easily claim child tax credits worth up to $3,600 per child. An extension of the free and mobile-friendly GetCTC portal has helped hundreds of thousands of families get child tax credits with a simplified tax return. Since the portal's launch in September,...
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
3 Ways Biden Could Impact Social Security
President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security benefits may go down according to senator
photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
The Inflation Reduction Act should have closed this tax loophole for the rich. Here’s the real cost of Sen. Sinema’s decisive vote
Closing the carried interest loophole for private equity managers could raise $180 billion over 10 years–and it wouldn't hurt a single investor.
How Will the Inflation Reduction Act’s Tax Reform Impact You?
To help pay for the new provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government will institute new tax structures. See: Inflation Reduction Act's Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar...
ValueWalk
Push To Revive The Child Stimulus Check Fails Overwhelmingly
The extended child tax credit proved immensely beneficial for American families, but it expired in December of last year. Efforts were made to revive the child stimulus check, but none materialized. One more effort was made last week by Sen. Bernie Sanders, but it also failed to gain traction. How...
Social Security: Benefits Protected Against Inflation, But Majority of Americans Remain Unaware
The recent four-decade high inflation -- combined with market volatility and fears of a looming recession -- are taking a toll on Americans, with 66% of respondents now worrying more (than they did...
Column: Tax provisions may be Democrats' most unexpected victory in the inflation bill
The new budget bill will give the IRS more funding than it has received in decades.
CNBC
Retirees may be focusing on the wrong risks to financial security, due to 'exaggerated assessments of market volatility'
When asked what the biggest financial risk is to their retirements, retirees cite the markets as No. 1. But it turns out longevity, the prospect they may live longer than expected, is actually the biggest financial risk they face. Here's what the research suggests retirees can do to better address...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation Reduction Act criticized for raising taxes, not reducing inflation
(The Center Square) – As policymakers debate the so-called Inflation Reduction Act in Washington, many are saying claims of no tax hikes on the middle class are not true. The massive bill includes tax incentives to help with the transition to clean energy, health insurance reforms, and raises corporate taxes on some corporations that make over $1 billion annually, taxing corporate stock buybacks and funding the IRS to go after tax cheats.
Comments / 0