New Jersey Globe

Gannett layoffs begin

The ailing Gannett newspaper chain began layoffs on Friday, but no journalists from their nine New Jersey publications have reported losing their jobs. Gannett recently announced that they would begin reducing the size of their staff after revealing that they had lost $54 million and a 7% dip in revenue in the second quarter of this year.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications

New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
New Jersey Globe

McMahon will lead Office of Legislative Services

Maureen McMahon is the new executive director of the non-partisan New Jersey Office of Legislative Services, the four legislative leaders from both parties jointly announced today. She will replace Peri Horowitz, who was fired in January as part of a bi-partisan move to overhaul OLS. Lawmakers had cited negative interactions...
insidernj.com

The New Jersey Judiciary Responds

In light of a recent letter from a citizen who served as the foreperson for a Monmouth County Grand Jury, the New Jersey Judiciary would like to make clear its policy for the swearing-in of prospective jurors. When jurors take an oath of allegiance and affirm that they will support...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
