Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Gannett layoffs begin
The ailing Gannett newspaper chain began layoffs on Friday, but no journalists from their nine New Jersey publications have reported losing their jobs. Gannett recently announced that they would begin reducing the size of their staff after revealing that they had lost $54 million and a 7% dip in revenue in the second quarter of this year.
Political pressure mounting to stop big health premium hikes for N.J. public workers
A proposal to increase health insurance premiums for public workers has sparked a flurry of activity this summer in the New Jersey Legislature, and lawmakers from both parties are now pushing for reforms to the state’s public sector health benefit programs. Rates could rise as much as 24% on...
Health care premiums could jump more than 20% for thousands of public employees in New Jersey
Republican lawmakers in New Jersey want to form a special committee to investigate potential health benefit rate hikes for thousands of state employees and former public workers, including teachers. The State Health Benefits Commission is considering raising premiums by more than 20% according to an email sent to Treasury Department...
NJ tax rebates: How much relief do you really get? A town-by-town look
TRENTON – The new state budget includes $2 billion for property tax rebates for around 2.1 million households, which is a marked increase from recent years though not a record. The tax credits and checks on track to be paid next May through what has been rechristened as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ urged to scrap COVID school policy after CDC changes course
Ahead of the fresh school year, there’s been a renewed call for New Jersey to drop its COVID-19 testing mandates, as a Republican state lawmaker says they no longer fully align with federal recommendations. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately lift the COVID-testing mandate...
NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications
New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
Lawsuit fighting NJ testing mandates could have major impact on your workplace (Opinion)
The public health issues and concerns surrounding COVID are long over. Most of the nation is back to normal with no mandates, no forced jabs, and no masks. Unfortunately, in New Jersey, there are people still suffering under arbitrary mandates that have nothing to do with public health. Despite the...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ Senate Republicans Push Back Against Worker Benefit Cost Hike
TRENTON — New Jersey Sens. Steve Oroho and Declan O'Scanlon would like to know why health premiums for certain public employees in the Garden State may be going up as much as 24%, and are proposing the formation of a legislative committee to investigate the increase. On Tuesday, Oroho,...
Owner of auto collision shop admits he dodged $1.4M in taxes
The owner of an auto collision shop in New Jersey and two other businesses is headed to federal prison after admitting he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes by underreporting the business’ income for years. Omar Mostafa, 57, of the Morganville section of Marlboro, pleaded guilty Monday...
Legendary New Jersey Hotel Named As Most Unique In The State
Of course, New Jersey has some of the most amazing hotels. We are a huge tourist destination. Now we know which hotel rises above the rest as the most unique in the whole state. If you love New Jersey, then you want to make sure you've tried all the great...
New Jersey Globe
McMahon will lead Office of Legislative Services
Maureen McMahon is the new executive director of the non-partisan New Jersey Office of Legislative Services, the four legislative leaders from both parties jointly announced today. She will replace Peri Horowitz, who was fired in January as part of a bi-partisan move to overhaul OLS. Lawmakers had cited negative interactions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
insidernj.com
The New Jersey Judiciary Responds
In light of a recent letter from a citizen who served as the foreperson for a Monmouth County Grand Jury, the New Jersey Judiciary would like to make clear its policy for the swearing-in of prospective jurors. When jurors take an oath of allegiance and affirm that they will support...
New Jersey Globe
Ex-Dem congressional candidate leads N.J. organizing effort for newly-formed independent party
The Forward Party, the new political party founded by Andrew Yang and backed by former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, has tapped a former congressional candidate as the state leader in New Jersey. Brian Varela, who briefly sought the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’ 8th district, is heading up the effort...
NJ senator likens teachers union fact-check campaign to Soviet secret police
TRENTON – A state senator is accusing the New Jersey Education Association of “resorting to KGB tactics” through its effort to gather information about political skirmishes over schools through its Center for Honesty in Education. The teachers’ union says the center aims to combat disinformation and dangerous...
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Cheers to the audit that found Pa. Liquor Control Board bigwigs taking from the top shelf | John Baer
This story is deserving of a toast. A toast to an obscure government audit bureau. And to the somebody there who caught a discrepancy in the handling of some top-shelf liquor. Which, turns out, ended up the hands of some top Liquor Control Board officials.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
Comments / 2