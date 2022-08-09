Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO