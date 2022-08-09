Read full article on original website
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers - slow down. Police officers will be cracking down on speeding. Governor Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the entire state will have more patrol cars on the roads next week to target speeding. The reason is because this week - August 14...
Scriba, N.Y. — A man fatally shot his neighbor Thursday afternoon in Oswego County, deputies said. Donald Coon, 79, killed his 64-year-old neighbor in the town of Scriba near 812 Middle Road, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Middle...
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a stolen boat in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a report of a larceny on Sweeny Road in the Town of Potsdam on July 19, 2022. An investigation named...
WEST TURIN- The New York State Police say three people were injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Southern Lewis County. Investigators say there were two drivers involved. Troopers are reporting the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 12 and Cherry Street in Lyons Falls, NY. Emergency...
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to more than three years in prison Thursday for having a loaded handgun as a convicted felon, federal prosecutors said. Stephon Williams, 38, was stopped at a U.S. border checkpoint Sept. 24, 2021 in Jefferson County when border patrol agents found a glock-style pistol wedged in between the vehicle’s driver seat and door, investigators said in a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of New York.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY- Five North Country people are all faced with various drug related accusations, stemming from ongoing meth investigations. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Port Leyden, NY for criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
FALLON, Nevada (WWNY) - Two enlisted sailors, including a Jefferson County man, are dead after a murder-suicide in Nevada. According to California TV station KION, Naval Air Forces has identified the victims as Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer. The report says their bodies were found on July 25 in Fallon,...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening. Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown. Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last...
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera...
