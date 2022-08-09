ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Date: Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett Were At #1 With “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Back In 2003

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
When you think of the most universally well known country songs of all time, a song that fans of any genre of music knows, what comes to mind?

For me, it’s got to be Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Seriously, I know several people who can’t stand country music and know just about every line to the iconic 2003 hit.

Written by Jim “Moose” Brown and Don Rollins, the song was released on June 2nd, back in 2003, and basically became an instant success.

How could it not become a fan favorite, though?

From the catchy and relatable lyrics about coming ducking out of work early, together and having a damn good time, to the hilarious one liners from both Jackson and Buffett, the song just might go down as one of the greatest and most widely known country duets of all time.

Not to mention, you’re probably lying if you said you’ve never screamed “POURRRRR ME SOMETHING TALL AND STRONG” while being a few drinks deep with your buddies at some point in your life.

With that being said, the iconic song was sitting at number one on the US Hot Country Songs chart back in 2003, and stayed there for a whopping seven straight weeks until Dierks Bentley’s “What Was I Thinkin'” took over the number one spot on September 27th.

And needless to say, although an ideal warm weather beer drinkin’ song, the song sustained success throughout the rest of the year, rounding out the year at number four on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

