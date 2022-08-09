Read full article on original website
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shout out a 1999 supernatural spooker that wasn’t ‘The Sixth Sense’
He may have been responsible for the live-action The Last Airbender, a film that anyone should only acknowledge with hefty reluctance, but after masterminding the likes of The Sixth Sense back in 1999, you can only knock M. Night Shyamalan so much. Indeed, the filmmaker’s iconic psychological thriller exerted a firm grip upon audiences back then, and continues to hold on throughout the ever-changing horror landscape.
ComicBook
AMC Releases First Look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches
AMC has released a first look at the upcoming Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, the adaptation of the late author's Lives of The Mayfair Witches trilogy. On Wednesday, in conjunction with the network's Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour presentation, the network released five photos from the series featuring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and Tongayi Chirisa.
tvinsider.com
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law. The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga. She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
ComicBook
First Look at Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Revealed
A new look at Johnny Depp's first feature film in three years has officially arrived. On Wednesday, France's Why Not Productions unveiled a first teaser image for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming historical film starring Depp. The promo image, which you can check out below, showcases Depp as King Louis XV. The film will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the project as the titular character. Production reportedly began on July 26th in France, and will last for 11 weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror hardcores share the movies that left them in stunned silence
Horror movies have a way of evoking many different emotions and reactions from the viewer. With so many genres in the field, there’s no telling how one will feel by the time any given film has ended, but the general consensus is that one should probably be stunned and freaked out after watching.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Apparently Warner Bros. Wanted To Bring A Major DC Crossover Event And More To The DCEU Before The Discovery Merger
Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, there were reportedly plans for the DCEU to adapt a major DC crossover event, among other projects.
wegotthiscovered.com
Another Stephen King novel adaptation is coming to the big screen
Bohemia Group has acquired the rights to produce an adaptation of author Stephen King‘s best-selling novel, The Regulators, to be written by George Cowan. The novel was first published in 1996 under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman. The novel takes place in the idyllic small town of Wentworth, Ohio,...
ComicBook
Studio Bones President Reveals the Anime That Put It on the Map
Studio Bones has been most known in recent years for the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, but the animation house is known for a number of other anime adaptations since it was first founded in 1998. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, our own Megan Peters was able to attend the panel which had BONES' president, Masahiko Minami, discussing what big anime series was able to put the production studio on the map, along with some strong runners-up.
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Teases Rick's New Ship
Rick and Morty has given fans the fullest look at the upcoming Season 6 yet, and surprisingly the trailer for the new episodes teases that Rick will be either making some major upgrades to his ship or getting a new one entirely. The fifth season ended with the promise that there could be some huge status quo shake ups in the future as it changed the way the series defines its multiverse. Fans had been wondering whether this meant more of a connecting thread between episodes, and it seems like some of those changes will be felt right off the bat.
ComicBook
Looney Tunes Fans Remember Mel Blanc's Amazing Performances
Looney Tunes fans are sharing their favorite Mel Blanc sound effects from his time voicing multiple characters. If you've ever watched one of these cartoons, you've probably heard his voice bringing Bugs Bunny to life. But, that's not Blanc's only contribution. His trademark yells are accentuated by the fact that all the lines were recorded in a warehouse. (You can hear the space being taken up in the dialogue.) For HBO Max, the storied brand has been a major focus. Blanc's line reads even inform the newer programs on the service and Cartoon Network. Looney Tunes Cartoons has been running for years at this point.
The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer Herself
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Sandman finale. In The Sandman‘s fourth episode, Morpheus ventures to Hell and comes face-to-face with Lucifer. The Lord of The Dreaming is looking for a magical helmet that was taken from him years before; long story short, one of Hell’s denizens has it, and Morpheus must do metaphysical (and, well, physical) battle to get the coveted object back. His opponent? The Princess of Darkness herself. The fight gets gnarly, and at one point, it looks like Morpheus is a goner. But after an emphatic pep talk from Matthew the Raven,...
