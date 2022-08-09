Happy Planner just launched a new line at Walmart in time for the new school year

Happy Planner makes one of the best planners we've ever tried. Happy Planner/ Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's back-to-school time, and as you're sifting through the best school supplies to buy, there's one recommendation we have for all students and teachers—a trusty planner. One of the absolute best planners we've ever tested comes from Happy Planner, and this season, the brand just released a new line of colorful agendas available exclusively at Walmart .

Happy Planner x Organized at Walmart

The new Happy Planner x Organized at Walmart collection features 10 new planners with fun and colorful designs, including this leafy green Monstera cover and this animal print planner with an inspirational saying. You can also shop from hundreds of other Happy Planner designs at the major retailer, including the Happy Planner x Disney Collection at Walmart if you're a fan of the House of Mouse.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Each Happy Planner in this new collection runs for 12 months, from August 2022 to July 2023, perfect for the new school year. Teacher-specific planners feature sheets for lesson planning and writing checklists.

Our tester loved the customization the Happy Planner provided. Reviewed / Liv Birdsall

When we tested Happy Planners, we loved how customizable they were—each planner is held together with colorful discs that can be easily removed and re-added. Users can add new filler pages if they run out (or mess up), meaning you can extend the life of your planner as you see fit. Happy Planner also sells stickers , extra discs and accessory packs (like this one for teachers ).

If you're shopping for the new school year, a new planner is a must—and in our opinion, it doesn't get better than Happy Planner.

Happy Planner x Organized at Walmart

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Happy Planner just launched a new line at Walmart in time for the new school year