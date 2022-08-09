ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Traffic information for Def Leppard/Motley Crue and Metallica concerts

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjwwB_0hAZMY0P00

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the two concerts set for Highmark Stadium this week.

Wednesday will be "The Stadium Tour" featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Thursday will be Metallica with special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Below you can find the traffic information released by the sheriff's office.

Wednesday
Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 1:00 p.m.;
  • The road will remain closed until after the concert;
  • Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the event, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 2:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Thursday
Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.;
  • The road will remain closed until after the concert;
  • Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 4:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff's office said the times are subject to change by the event promoters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Way Traffic#Concert#Leppard Motley Crue#Blackhearts#Rte 20a#Fieldhouse Drive
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy