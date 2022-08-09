Kenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gig

Live from the Emmys!

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 .

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson, 44, said in a statement Tuesday. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The awards celebrating the hottest shows on TV will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The show will also be streamed on Peacock . The Creative Arts ceremonies are set to be presented Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

see also

Jen Neal, NBCUniversal television and streaming executive VP of live events, gushed over the Nickelodeon alum in her own statement. “Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” she said. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson – who will begin his 20th season on “SNL” later this year – is no stranger to the Emmys. He is a six-time Emmy Award nominee and even scored two nods last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series “Kenan” and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “SNL.”

Thompson won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack” in 2018.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting,” the comedian said. Getty Images

The “Kenan and Kel” star joined the cast of the live comedy sketch show in 2003. However, he admitted that it may be time for the long-running show to end in the near future.

He appeared on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” series last month and he noted that if creator Lorne Michaels, 77, retires after the 2024-25 season, then the show could properly conclude.

“The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr. Lorne Michaels doesn’t want to do it after age 80. Is that true?” Charlamagne, 44, wondered.

Thompson has starred on “SNL” since 2003 and will celebrate his 20th season later this fall. Getty Images

“There could be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at,” Thompson said.

“[NBC] might slash the budget and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show,” he continued. “So that’s unfair to watch it just really go down kind of in flames for real because of those restrictions … Capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea.”