POTUS

Biden admin phases out Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy after SCOTUS win

By Callie Patteson
 4 days ago

The Biden administration quietly ended the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy Monday after a federal judge lifted his order requiring the program remain in place following a June Supreme Court ruling in favor of the White House.

In a late-night statement, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would no longer enroll asylum-seekers in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program – which has forced thousands south of the border to await their immigration hearings.

Migrants currently in the program will be “disenrolled” when they return to the US for their next scheduled court appearance and further removal proceedings will be held stateside, DHS added.

“As Secretary Mayorkas has said, MPP has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border,” DHS said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump first implemented MPP in early 2019 as the number of migrant encounters surged over 100,000 each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULge8_0hAZMVME00
A truck full of migrants crosses the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas on July 23, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILhbA_0hAZMVME00
The Department of Homeland Security announced it would stop enforcing former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration protocol.

The Biden administration repeatedly attempted to end the policy, but US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled in August 2021 that the White House had not followed the proper procedure and ordered the administration to make a good-faith effort to enforce MPP while the case made its way through the courts.

On June 30, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the White House could wind the program up.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion that “nothing prevents an agency from undertaking new agency action while simultaneously appealing an adverse judgment against its original action.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsePP_0hAZMVME00
Thousands of migrants have previously been expelled to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRSFe_0hAZMVME00
Republicans have scorned President Joe Biden for dismantling his predecessor’s border policies.

On Monday, Kacsmaryk lifted his injunction requiring “Remain in Mexico” stay in place.

The Biden administration has long insisted that the policy does not deter migration, exposes migrants to unnecessary risks, and limits the Executive Branch’s right to manage the borders.

Republicans have warned that lifting MPP will lead to increased migration from already-historic levels along the southern border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqkdo_0hAZMVME00
The Supreme Court narrowly voted 5-4 to allow the Biden administration to ax the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxUDE_0hAZMVME00
Republicans such as Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott have resorted to sending migrants to Democratic cities like New York City and Washington DC.

The Biden administration and Republican-led states have repeatedly battled in court over White House efforts to roll back several of Trump’s border policies — most notably Title 42, which has permitted border officials to swiftly expel thousands of migrants due to health concerns without hearing asylum claims.

A federal judge ordered Title 42 kept in place this past May.

Since Oct. 1, border officials have recorded all-time high numbers of migrant encounters across the US – particularly along the US-Mexico frontier, which has already seen the highest number of encounters in a single fiscal year so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3LZH_0hAZMVME00
The Biden administration has attempted to drop the Title 42 policy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June alone, US Customs and Border Protection reported 207,416 migrant stops.

The surge has made immigration a hot-button issue, with a new Gallup survey finding that a plurality of Americans want to see levels decreased.

#U S Supreme Court#Mexico#U S Customs#Washington Dc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Scotus#The White House#Mpp#Dhs#The Supreme Court
New York City, NY
