technewstoday.com
How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows
A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
The Windows Club
Libcef.dll is missing or not found in Windows 11/10
The DLL file named Libcef.dll is a Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) Dynamic Link Library, which is used by several programs and applications to run on Windows. Since it’s crucial to run applications, if this file is missing from your computer, you may run into an error that says, “The program can’t start because libcef.dll is missing from your computer.” Today, we will see what might’ve caused this DLL file to go missing and how you can fix this error if faced with it.
CNET
Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC
Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
The Windows Club
How to fix Low Headset Volume on Xbox
If you experience low headset volume on Xbox, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix the issue. The users who experienced this issue reported that despite setting their headsets to the maximum volume, they were not getting the desired sound output. Some users connected another headset but to no avail. Incorrect audio settings in Xbox and outdated firmware are some of the possible causes of this issue.
The Windows Club
Google Docs Voice Typing not working [Fixed]
Google Docs is an online word processing program with a ton of features to make creating documents efficient and effortless. One of the features this program offers is the voice typing option, which helps many users type lengthy texts and can save a lot of time. Though for some users, the voice typing feature in Google Docs has not been working, and if that’s the reason you’re reading this, you’re not the only one. We’re going to talk about a few solutions that you can try to fix the issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Split Your Screen on Windows 11
Do you multitask a lot? If yes, then splitting your Windows screen can come in super handy. With the split screen feature of your Windows, you can easily divide your screen into multiple columns and rows—this will help you look over and manage numerous tasks at once. Here’s how...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Disk Clean-Up Option to the Local Disk Context Menu in Windows 11
Windows 11’s Disk Clean-Up tool can help clean up unwanted data, which can take up gigabytes of hard drive space. Therefore, it’s a good idea to purge your junk files with the Disk Cleanup tool now and then. When you right-click a drive in File Explorer, the context...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Backup 0x8078012D Error
Windows Backup and Restore is a handy way to quickly and easily create backups of your system. However, the utility doesn’t always work as expected. For example, users on operating systems ranging from 7 to 11 will sometimes encounter the 0x8078012D error with Windows Backup and Restore. The 0x8078012D...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Excel Is Waiting for Another Application to Complete an OLE Action
You can come across the “Microsoft excel is waiting for another application to complete an ole action” error message while working with other applications such as Word or other in Excel. Generally, this happens when Excel doesn’t receive the required data from the other app it is interacting...
The Windows Club
Adobe RdrCEF.exe High CPU usage on Windows 11/10
The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.
technewstoday.com
PC Restarts While Gaming? Try These 8 Fixes
We primarily choose to game on a PC because of the added benefits like performance boost, and the range of user-control options. But at times it can be challenging, if your PC lacks certain features, or cannot fulfill certain game criteria. Normally when gaming, your PC runs at its maximum...
The Windows Club
How to enable and use Quick Actions in Firefox browser on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable and use Quick Actions in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. Quick Actions is a built-in feature of Firefox that helps to perform various actions using the address bar. For example, you can use the Quick Actions to open the Add-ons Manager page, View Bookmarks, Open Private Browsing Window, Restart Firefox, and open the Logins & Passwords page to find and manage saved passwords, etc. All such options or features can also be accessed in other ways, but using Quick Actions for them is faster and easier. You just need to find an action and trigger it using the address bar.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10. The Menu Bar in Firefox contains File, Edit, View, Tools, Bookmarks, and other tools, which include options to show all the bookmark history, find in a webpage, show history and bookmarks in the sidebar, open import settings and data wizard, etc. You can access or show Menu Bar using the right-click menu of tab row, Customize toolbar menu, Alt key, etc. Though Menu Bar contains important options, such options can also be accessed in other ways. Therefore, those who don’t use it or want to hide/disable Menu Bar completely can try two built-in features of Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to combine Multiple PDFs into one PDF
If you need to combine or merge multiple PDF documents into one PDF, then this post will help you. Files packaged in a PDF are easy to share across devices, occupy minimal space and maintain file quality. As a student, it is common for me to want to put together a bunch of scanned documents together in one PDF file. In this post, we are going to be looking at several ways to combine multiple scanned documents into one PDF file.
The Windows Club
How to customize Illustrator Workspace
In this post, we will show you how to customize the workspace in Adobe Illustrator. Adobe Illustrator is one of the top graphic design software, lots of people use it for personal and professional use. They may spend hours designing each day, especially if they use Illustrator professionally. This means that they will need to be comfortable using it for those long hours. As you may guess, Illustrator allows for customizations.
technewstoday.com
Games Keep Crashing on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
When games crash constantly, you can lose game progress and achievements. Games frequently crashing is not something new, even though a simple restart fixes it sometimes, it is not always the case. Games usually crash due to outdated graphics drivers, corrupted game files , or trying to run on a...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Built-In Laptop Keyboard in Windows
Sometimes you don't want your laptop's keyboard to take inputs. This is usually because you're plugging in an external keyboard, either because the built-in one is broken or you just want a larger typing space with a full-sized keyboard. However, the keyboard being an integral part of your portable computer,...
The Windows Club
How to Reset Illustrator Preferences on Windows PC
The Preferences in Adobe Illustrator allow you to make changes that will fit your needs. There are default preferences that come with Illustrator; however, the user can make changes to the panel settings and commands in Illustrator by going to Preferences. When you open Illustrator, the positioning of panels and commands are stored in the Illustrator preferences file. In addition, numerous program settings are stored in the preference file, including general display options, file-saving options, performance options, type options, and options for plug-ins and scratch disks. Most of these options are set in the Preferences dialog box. Preference settings are saved each time you quit the application.
Cult of Mac
Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
The Windows Club
WhatsApp Web QR code not loading or scanning
The most popular messenger app today is WhatsApp, and despite the rise of tools such as Telegram and Signal over the past couple of years, WhatsApp has held on strongly to its crown. Now, WhatsApp is known for being a mobile app, but it can also be used on a desktop computer in the form of WhatsApp Web.
