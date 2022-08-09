Wasatch County could use voter-approved bond money to help conserve a farm in Midway as open space. The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO