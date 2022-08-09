Read full article on original website
Summit County gets $30 million public transportation grant from federal government
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that Summit County will receive $25 million to upgrade bus services, including giving them a lane of their own. The $25 million will fund 12-foot-wide dedicated bus lanes in both directions along State Route 224 between Kimball Junction and Park City. It...
Wasatch County pledges $2 million to preserve Midway farm as open space
The Wasatch County Council unanimously approved $2 million to help conserve land near Midway as open space. Just west of the Zermatt Resort, the nearly-120-acre Lundin property is known for its wildlife, as well as the agricultural and historic value it adds to a very visible area in Midway. “I've...
Summit County schools get $1.1 million in federal money for COVID-19 help
K-12 public and private schools in Summit County will have an additional $600,000 for COVID-19 mitigation for the 2022/23 school year. And the county health department is receiving another half million to fund more staff and emergency response needs. The funds are part of a Department of Health and Human...
Committee named to search for new Summit County manager
Nine Summit County residents are on the hiring committee to identify candidates to replace former County Manager Tom Fisher, who departed at the end of July. Claudia McMullin is one of them. She served on the County Council for two terms, retiring her seat in 2016. During her tenure, she selected the last two county managers, Bob Jasper and Tom Fisher.
Salt Lake County Council member tells Kamala Harris fetuses are not part of women’s bodies
Salt Lake County Council member Dave Alvord says fetuses are not part of a mother’s body because the umbilical cord and placenta do not connect directly to the woman. That isn’t true, but Alvord is standing by his comments in the wake of the social media pile-on he’s faced after airing those views on Twitter, in response to a tweet by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Walk for an Alzheimer's cure in Park City Saturday
Help raise awareness for a cure to Alzheimer's disease and join the Park City Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday at the Basin Rec Field House. Park City's Walk to End Alzheimer's fund-raising goal is $171,000 this year. Event Chair Steve Spaulding said they are on course to hit that goal.
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
Goats help with weed control, fire prevention in the Basin
Grazing goats control vegetation and weeds, and reduce wildfire risk in the Willow Creek area. About 300 goats are nibbling the plants in the fields north of Willow Creek Park in the Snyderville Basin this week. Grazing is a natural way to remove weedy, invasive plants and restore wild grasses, says Basin Recreation Open Space Specialist Seychelle Marcus.
City answers resident questions about fractional ownership in open house next week
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken said the city hopes to hear from anyone with questions and feedback - whether they’re concerned residents or people living in fractionally owned homes. Representatives from Pacaso, a company that offers fractional ownership in Park City, will be on hand at the open...
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission looks at affordable housing strategies
House Bill 462, which became law this year, requires counties to choose affordable housing strategies from a list of options provided by the Legislature, and propose ways to put them into practice. According to a staff report, Summit County is already using eight strategies that match some on the state’s...
Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week
In late June, public backlash over a plan to cut down trees at a state park in Midway delayed a new campsite project there. Next week, the public will find out what the plans are. In a public meeting Tuesday, the Utah Division of State Parks will announce updated plans...
Wasatch County Council may donate $2 million to open space conservation
Wasatch County could use voter-approved bond money to help conserve a farm in Midway as open space. The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.
Summit County Council gets an earful from property owners about tax increases
On Wednesday the Summit County Council heard from dozens of residents upset about sharp increases in their property taxes. Longtime property owners said they feel they’re the victims of a red-hot housing market driven by pandemic-era newcomers from other states. They said the new normal of bidding wars and skyrocketing prices is driving higher tax bills.
Lightning and campsite use sparks local fires
The Park City Fire District responded to a fire in Jeremy Ranch above Moose Hollow Friday morning that was caused by a lightning strike. Two hikers discovered the fire, which started roughly half a mile from a trail. Firefighters cut down a large tree that was burning and quickly contained...
Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday
The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
Worker taken to hospital after burial at Summit Park construction site
UPDATED: Early Monday evening, a 25-year-old West Jordan man was completely buried when a large section of earth gave way at the residential construction site where he was working. The Park City Fire District and Summit County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident, which occurred on Upper Evergreen Drive in...
Park City Fire District wants financial help from areas it serves throughout Summit County
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the fire district budget had a $2.2 million deficit solely due to EMS services this year. While some level of deficit for EMS services is normal across the country, Zanetti said the district can’t continue to...
Hideout property owners can’t build homes amid legal dispute between town and developer
As over 300 lots sit empty at a new development in Hideout, people who own them say they’re waiting for permission to build and losing money as time passes. Kyle Norman decided to move to Hideout a couple years back. In early 2021, he bought a lot and planned to make a new home in the town located above the Jordanelle Reservoir between Park City, Kamas and Heber City.
Summit County advised Park City School District on construction permit process for years before work stoppage
The plan to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School and other campuses grew out of a multi-year school master planning process that included school district employees, families, consultants and government officials. Tom Fisher, who was Summit County manager for seven years before leaving last month for a position in Colorado, said...
Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner
Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
