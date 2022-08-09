ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Committee named to search for new Summit County manager

Nine Summit County residents are on the hiring committee to identify candidates to replace former County Manager Tom Fisher, who departed at the end of July. Claudia McMullin is one of them. She served on the County Council for two terms, retiring her seat in 2016. During her tenure, she selected the last two county managers, Bob Jasper and Tom Fisher.
