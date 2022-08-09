Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a 20-year-old man who had been missing for more than six weeks was found Monday in McDowell County, authorities said.

Gabe Focaracci was reported missing from the Asheville area on June 24, 2022. His remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a remote area of Curtis Creek.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Rescue personnel made the discovery in a steep and rugged ravine around one mile from where his car was found on July 12. An autopsy will be conducted this week.

In total, nine searches were made since the discovery of his car.

“I would like to thank the brave men and women from all the different agencies and organizations who have assisted us with these searches. The area is rugged, steep, and very dangerous to operate in”, said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan in a written statement, released on Monday.

𝘐𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘋𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘤𝘋𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘧’𝘴 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘹 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘸. Ashevile Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.