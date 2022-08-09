ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
fox29.com

Gaps in Arizona border wall to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers

YUMA, Ariz. - Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to immediately close gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall in Yuma. The border wall will be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers will be welded together, according to a news release. Construction to...
YUMA, AZ
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Friday to see the launch of a beautiful weekend

PHILADELPHIA - A welcome change has, at long last, arrived in the Delaware Valley Thursday, as temperatures dropped nearly five to 10 degrees and with humidity inching lower, as well. The change will continue into the weekend, bringing the region a picture-perfect weekend, with temps in the 80s and low...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Water Supply#Stress#Nj
fox29.com

Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy