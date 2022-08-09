BENSALEM, Pa. - As kids head back to school, one school district is putting new technology on buses to keep students safe. Everyone knows when the stop sign comes out and the lights are flashing, a person is required to stop. In Bensalem, they’ve equipped 360-degree cameras on every single school bus, so anyone violating the stop sign will be caught.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO