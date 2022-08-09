Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 8-12
OREGON — On Aug. 8 at 2:40 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Powers Road in Rochelle. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Anthony Cuchiara, 26, of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Cuchiara was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cuchiara was also issued a citation for a seatbelt violation.
ourquadcities.com
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit
A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured. Deion Mathews faces a felony charge of forgery and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts-...
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
Herald & Review
Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Wal-Mart
A woman remained in custody Friday, facing charges alleging she struck and used pepper spray on another woman in July at the Moline Wal-Mart. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Gabrielle Arrington, 31, Moline, with four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she hit a woman who was 60 or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Wal-Mart at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
KWQC
Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues
Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
iheart.com
One Person Dead, Two Injured in Lee County, IL Crash
(Lee County, IL) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Lee County, Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash happened after 4pm on Tuesday on Interstate 88 near Franklin Grove. Police say a pickup was traveling west on I-88 when it drove through the center median and stopped on the shoulder of eastbound side of the interstate.
Denny's 52nd Street location in Moline closes abruptly
MOLINE, Ill. — Customers arrived at the Denny's on 52nd Street in Moline on Thursday, August 11 to find the restaurant closed. A sign was found posted on the business's door, which reads, "This Denny's is closed. Please visit our other location located at 8200 NW Blvd in Davenport," alongside a directive to contact the Area Manager for potential questions.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
ourquadcities.com
Victim: Suspect made verbal threats, made hand gesture to imitate gun
A 32-year Moline man faces a felony charge after a victim told police the man used verbal threats and made a hand gesture to imitate a gun. Demetrius Williams faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say. Shortly before...
nrgmediadixon.com
UPDATED: Rock Falls Police Releases Further Details Involving Investigation: Tuesday Morning Shooting, One Person Suffers Serious Gunshot Injuries
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:13 am Rock Falls Police responded to 904 West 5th Street for reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old male injured by multiple gunshots to his body and extremities. The injured male was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment where he underwent surgery before being transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford where he is in serious condition.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect held woman at knife-point after he broke in through window
A 22-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan Barger faces felony charges of first- degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, and a serous misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment, court records say. On Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a report of a woman being held against her will, arrest affidavits say. The victim said Barger broke into her apartment by climbing through the upstairs window, then held a kitchen knife to the victim’s throat and told her he would slit her throat if she yelled for help, arrest affidavits say. She “feared for her life and safety” when he held the knife to her throat, affidavits say. Officers found the knife the victim described in her child’s room. Officers then located Barger walking through the Casey’s parking lot. Once Barger saw the Davenport Officers behind him, Barger then took off running, affidavits say. Multiple fully uniformed Davenport Police ordered Barger to stop, but he kept running, affidavits say. Eventually he was arrested. He is being held on a total $26,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.
Rock Falls shooting leaves man in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds
ROCK FALLS, Ill — A man was left in serious condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Rock Falls. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Aug. 9 at about 10:13 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West 5th Street after a shooting was reported.
