Destin, FL

Texas man charged with indecent exposure at Destin nightclub

By Kimber Collins
 4 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies arrested 20-year-old Elijah Gants Monday, August 8 for indecent exposure at Lucky’s Rotten Apple in Destin.

Staff at the hot spot at 205 Mountain Drive told deputies Gants got naked in the bar and peed on the front door of the building. Staff said Gants whipped his genitals around and tried to fight a bartender and two customers inside the club.

Another victim told deputies Gants was there trying to buy drugs. When he was unsuccessful, witnesses said he took a white YETI cooler from the club without permission and walked out.

OCSO deputies showed up on the scene to Gants walking away with a white cooler. According to the report, Gants threw the cooler and started to run away when he saw the patrol car.

The deputies said Gants tried to bite them during restraint and took him into custody. He is charged with indecent exposure, grand theft, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

