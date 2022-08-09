Read full article on original website
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
A Jefferson City man is accused of raping a person under the age of 17. The post Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man charged after assault in April 2020
ELDON, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man is facing charges after an assault in April 2020 following a reported hostage situation. A Miller County prosecutor has filed new charges against David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest. Wallace was also previously charged with kidnapping in 2020 before the The post Eldon man charged after assault in April 2020 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
KYTV
2 charged in burglary in Montreal, Mo
MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Two men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and stealing. Jeffrey Jones and Bobby Alford were two of five people deputies say were at the residence when deputies arrived. A concerned neighbor called the police because the neighbor knew the owners were not home. The neighbor told police that the owners were in St. Louis, and people were taking things from a barn on the property.
Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is facing a parental kidnapping charge after the mother reported their 3-year-old daughter missing on Friday. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Thomas Chee with one county of parental kidnapping. The child's mother called the police after Chee allegedly picked up the child from daycare but then The post Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after two-vehicle crash in Cole County
The widow of a man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after a two-vehicle crash in October 2020 in Cole County. The post Wrongful death lawsuit filed after two-vehicle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
KAKE TV
Missouri police find elderly man in woods after he went missing
(CNN Newsource) - St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search. The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia. “The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t there,” says Sgt. Daniel...
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
kfmo.com
Offender Has Court Date
(Farmington, MO) A 36 year old man, being held in the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services, or SORTS, facility at Farmington, Justin Cole Haggerman, is scheduled to appear in St. Francois County Circuit Court August 25th. He's been charged with endangering a corrections employee by knowingly exposing them to a communicable or infectious disease and knowingly committing violence against a Department of Mental Health worker while in a secure facility. Reports show the charges come after Haggerman is alleged to have rubbed bodily fluids onto a staff member and attacked another in two different incidents. Haggerman is currently serving a 15 year sentence for rape convictions.
KYTV
St. Charles man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty. In 2021, Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
18-year-old accused of firing gun at Phelps County Fair
An 18-year-old is accused of making a terrorist threat for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair last weekend.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
Comments / 1