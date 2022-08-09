ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say

Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. Updated: 17 minutes ago. Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as he robs a local business. CMS...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte crash kills 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area. Footage from Sky3 showed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Olivia Newton John
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
CHINA GROVE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: West Charlotte Murder Suspect Killed During Shootout With Officers

The suspect in the murder of James Hinson was identified and killed during a shootout with detectives who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant. As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified Alexander Weah, 23, as the murder suspect in a west Charlotte shooting. Weah was located in Clemmons,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CHARLOTTE, NC

