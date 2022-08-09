CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

CHINA GROVE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO