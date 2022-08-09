The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed, suicidal man at a Key Largo residence. Multiple deputies responded to the residence at Mile Marker 94.8 around 10:42 a.m on Wednesday, when they observed a caucasian male at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach the man via phone after he moved away from view. The man stated on the phone he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.

