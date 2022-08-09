ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
keysweekly.com

MAN DEAD FOLLOWING CONFRONTATION WITH DEPUTIES IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed, suicidal man at a Key Largo residence. Multiple deputies responded to the residence at Mile Marker 94.8 around 10:42 a.m on Wednesday, when they observed a caucasian male at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach the man via phone after he moved away from view. The man stated on the phone he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.
WSVN-TV

16 Cuban migrants and 1 smuggler in custody near Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Border Patrol agents stopped a smuggling operation that made landfall near Marathon. On Wednesday, 16 Cuban migrants and one smuggler were taken into custody. This investigation remains ongoing. This comes after other vessels were stopped in recent days. Several vessels carrying Cuban and Haitian migrants were...
Click10.com

South Florida man accused of threatening brother with knife

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Stock Island was arrested Monday after threatening his brother with a knife, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the suspect’s home on Ninth Avenue after 3:30 p.m.
monroecounty-fl.gov

KEY WEST VETERAN ISSUED PURPLE HEART WITH HELP OF VETERANS AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

Today, with the help of Monroe County Veterans Affairs, Key West resident and Army Veteran Alvin Alce was formally issued a Purple Heart for wounds incurred as a direct result of enemy action while serving in Vietnam 53 years ago. Alce was one of 372 Americans wounded in the Battle For Hamburger Hill when he was hit several times by enemy small arms fire. He was joined by high-ranking military officials, county officials, and many of his family and friends at a packed house at Harvey Government Center in Key West.
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit.
