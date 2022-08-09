Read full article on original website
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Deputies arrest Keys Recycling operator over records to prevent dealing with stolen metals
MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday in the Florida Keys after detectives accused him of failing to follow records laws that are designed to prevent the illegal sale and purchase of stolen metals. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ihosvany Almaguer operates Keys Recycling, at...
MAN DEAD FOLLOWING CONFRONTATION WITH DEPUTIES IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed, suicidal man at a Key Largo residence. Multiple deputies responded to the residence at Mile Marker 94.8 around 10:42 a.m on Wednesday, when they observed a caucasian male at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach the man via phone after he moved away from view. The man stated on the phone he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
16 Cuban migrants and 1 smuggler in custody near Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Border Patrol agents stopped a smuggling operation that made landfall near Marathon. On Wednesday, 16 Cuban migrants and one smuggler were taken into custody. This investigation remains ongoing. This comes after other vessels were stopped in recent days. Several vessels carrying Cuban and Haitian migrants were...
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
Man accused of trafficking crystal meth near Naval Air Station Key West
GEIGER KEY, Fla. – A deputy found more than 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the car of a 64-year-old man on Sunday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Gutierrez-Perez was driving a Toyota Corolla on Geiger Road when the deputy...
Florida Man And Woman Arrested Brutally Attacking Snorkeler Too Close To Their Waterfront
A married couple was arrested Sunday after attacking a snorkeler near their residence during a dispute over the snorkeler’s proximity to their waterfront property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and Katia De Oliveira, 61, of Marathon, were both charged with aggravated battery and battery. The Monroe
South Florida man accused of threatening brother with knife
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Stock Island was arrested Monday after threatening his brother with a knife, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the suspect’s home on Ninth Avenue after 3:30 p.m.
KEY WEST VETERAN ISSUED PURPLE HEART WITH HELP OF VETERANS AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT
Today, with the help of Monroe County Veterans Affairs, Key West resident and Army Veteran Alvin Alce was formally issued a Purple Heart for wounds incurred as a direct result of enemy action while serving in Vietnam 53 years ago. Alce was one of 372 Americans wounded in the Battle For Hamburger Hill when he was hit several times by enemy small arms fire. He was joined by high-ranking military officials, county officials, and many of his family and friends at a packed house at Harvey Government Center in Key West.
126 lbs of cocaine washed up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit.
