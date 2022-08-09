Read full article on original website
‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen not competent to stand trial for assault
“Grease” actor Eddie Deezen has been found incompetent after allegedly burglarizing a nursing home in April. A commitment order obtained by TMZ Monday deemed Deezen, 65, unable to stand trial because of an unspecified mental disorder. He has been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment. The document reportedly states that the actor, who played nerd Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 movie musical and its 1982 sequel, poses a danger to himself and others around him. He will stay in the health department’s care until the court believes he is no longer a threat. Deezen was arrested in Maryland on April...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
Prison guard is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from some of country's most hardened prisoners
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Husband set up hidden camera to catch dermatologist wife poisoning him, court documents allege
The husband of a California dermatologist set up a hidden camera in his home kitchen and allegedly caught his wife poisoning his hot lemonade with drain cleaner, court documents show.Physician Jack Chen surreptitiously filmed his wife of 10 years Yue “Emily” Yu after he fell ill and suspected her of spiking his drink with Drano, according to an affidavit obtained by the New York Post.Mr Chen provided the footage to police in Irvine, Orange County, who arrested Ms Yu, 45, outside her Mission Viejo dermatology office on Thursday.She was released after posting $30,000 bond on Friday, according to Orange...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report
The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra Miller's Vermont property remain unknown as authorities reportedly suspect the actor is hiding their location. According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on...
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
White Driver Allegedly Posted Video of Himself Trying to Strike Black Children with Car, Using Racial Slur
Authorities in Mississippi are considering hate crime charges against a 49-year-old man who police believe posted a video online in which he threatens to run down Black children with his vehicle as he drives down a Ripley street, Ripley Police Chief Scott White said to a group of local residents in a recorded video.
NJ transgender woman transferred from women’s only prison after impregnating 2 inmates, report says
A transgender woman incarcerated at a women’s only prison in New Jersey has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates earlier this year, according to a local report. Demi Minor, 27, was transferred last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton to Garden State...
‘Black widow killer’ who murdered husband with poisoned curry freed from prison
A woman dubbed "the black widow killer” after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry on his birthday has been released from prison.Dena Thompson walked free following a decision by the Parole Board, having served 19 years behind bars.Thompson, now 61, was jailed for life in 2003 after she was convicted of killing her second husband, Julian Webb, at their home in Yapton, Sussex, on his 31st birthday in June 1994.Described by police as a “dangerous woman” and “every man’s nightmare”, Thompson, of Cullompton, Devon, had a history of conning men out of money.Officers said she had targeted men “sexually,...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
Mystikal Charged With Several Felonies, Including Rape And Battery
Rapper Mystikal, who has dealt with sexual assault charges before, is now facing multiple felonies, including rape and battery. According to The Advocate, the New Orleans-raised, 51-year-old rapper, was arrested in the suburban Baton Rouge area of Ascension Parish, L.A., on Sunday (July 31). His charges include first-degree rape, strangulation, and other counts he’s facing, says the sheriff's deputies.
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Anne Heche Had Narcotics in Her System During Fiery Crash
Anne Heche was determined to have been under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last week, leaving her critically ill in a coma. TMZ reported on August 11 that police tested Heche's blood after her admittance to the hospital, and cocaine and possible fentanyl were found in her system.
Father and son involved in Ahmaud Arbery killing sentenced to life in prison
A father and son got additional life sentences in prison on Monday for the death of Ahmaud Arbery after a judge handed down a pair of sentences in federal court. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Travis McMichael, 36, to life plus an additional 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges. He will serve his sentence in state prison along with his father Gregory McMichael, 66, who was sentenced hours later to life in prison plus seven years. Wood declined a request by their attorneys to be placed in federal prison.
