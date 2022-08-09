ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump and Republicans Are Already Trying to Cash in on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfNVZ_0hAZIcRb00
Donald Trump is seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. JNI/Star Max/GC Images

The FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday enraged the former president and his backers throughout conservative media and the Republican Party. It also provided them with an opportunity to prod their supporters for cash.

“MAR-A-LAGO was RAIDED,” Trump texted his supporters Tuesday morning, along with a link to a donation page. “The Radical Left is corrupt. Return the power to the people! Will you fight with me? Donate.”

Trump isn’t the only Republican fundraising off of the raid. J.D. Vance, Trump’s pick for Senate in Ohio, sent out a plea Monday night. “This is NOT a DRILL,” a message read next to a link to a donation page. “Joe Biden is ATTACKING President Trump for STANDING UP for US, It’s time we show we have President Trump’s back! Act here.”

The Republican National Committee also sent out a fundraising blast, using language similar to Vance.

The RNC’s chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, went on Fox News Tuesday morning to explain the stakes while telling viewers to send their money to Vance, scandal-ridden Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and others. “We have to win back the House,” she said. “You saw Kevin McCarthy’s very strong statement yesterday. We have to take the reins of power back. The only way we can stop them is by winning back the House and the Senate.”

Some of Trump’s most staunch supporters in Congress have pledged to “destroy” or “defund” the FBI, perhaps most notably McCarthy (R-Calif.). The top-ranking Republican in the House released a statement on Monday promising that the GOP will “conduct immediate oversight” of the Justice Department, should they regain power.

Vance and others have painted an even-more-terrifying vision of what the Justice Department could turn into should Republicans regain power. “The question is what comes next,” he tweeted Monday night. “We either have Republic or we don’t. If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution.”

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Walker
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fbi#The Republican Party#Hunterw#Rnc#Fox News
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy