wvusports.com
From Murray State to Morgantown, Floyd Continues His Move In Secondary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Marcis Floyd is one of the leading contenders to take over the cat safety position Sean Mahone handled last year. Interestingly enough, he was brought here from Murray State to play cornerback, similar to what Charles Woods did last year in transferring from Illinois State before last season.
wvusports.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Education Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women's basketball team has announced it will host local middle and elementary schools in celebration of Education Day on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum when the Mountaineers take on Winthrop. Complimentary admission will...
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Class with 11 Newcomers
FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- With the first week of classes underway at Fairmont State today, Head Men's Basketball Coach Tim Koenig announced the following additions for this year's team. 11 incoming freshmen and transfers will step on the court for the Fighting Falcons program this season with the first game scheduled...
wvusports.com
2022-23 Mountaineer Kids Club Memberships On Sale Now
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer Kids Club memberships are now available for the 2022-23 WVU Athletics season. All memberships can be purchased at WVUsports.com/KidsClub. Each Mountaineer Kids Club member will receive an official 2022-23 MKC t-shirt, personalized ID badge and lanyard. The ID Badge can be used to gain free admission to all WVU regular-season home men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and baseball events.
Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
What’s really behind the drop in gas prices?
As national gas prices fell to just over $4 per gallon Monday, Marion County's average gas price fell to $3.99 per gallon, according to AAA.
WYFF4.com
Upstate man wanted for murder arrested in West Virginia, police say
WHEELING, W.Va. — A Gaffney man wanted for murder was arrested in West Virginia, according to the Wheeling Police Department. Leonard Herbert Finch, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday. Wheeling police said they got a call from a detective in South Carolina who said Finch may be in the...
It’s time to vote for 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser
The American Association of State Troopers have just started their 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
West Virginia sheriff sent to hospital by an alleged impaired driver
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A crash Tuesday sent one person to the hospital. Officials say Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty was stuck from behind by an alleged impaired driver on Route 22 this afternoon. Sheriff Beatty was assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer. He was transported to the hospital, the driver was taken […]
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
Metro News
Oral rabies vaccination deployed in 24 counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County is one of 24 counties statewide deploying oral rabies vaccine(ORV) baits via aircraft in August. “If you find a bait, leave it where you found it, unless it’s in your lawn or driveway,” said Todd Powroznik, Environmental Health Program Manager at the Monongalia County Health Department. “If you do find any in those places, wear gloves and remove the baits, and put them in a thicker area where raccoons and wild animals will find them.”
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes
Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
