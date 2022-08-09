ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvusports.com

From Murray State to Morgantown, Floyd Continues His Move In Secondary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Marcis Floyd is one of the leading contenders to take over the cat safety position Sean Mahone handled last year. Interestingly enough, he was brought here from Murray State to play cornerback, similar to what Charles Woods did last year in transferring from Illinois State before last season.
MURRAY, KY
wvusports.com

Women’s Basketball to Host Education Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women's basketball team has announced it will host local middle and elementary schools in celebration of Education Day on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum when the Mountaineers take on Winthrop. Complimentary admission will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
fightingfalcons.com

Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Class with 11 Newcomers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- With the first week of classes underway at Fairmont State today, Head Men's Basketball Coach Tim Koenig announced the following additions for this year's team. 11 incoming freshmen and transfers will step on the court for the Fighting Falcons program this season with the first game scheduled...
FAIRMONT, WV
wvusports.com

2022-23 Mountaineer Kids Club Memberships On Sale Now

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer Kids Club memberships are now available for the 2022-23 WVU Athletics season. All memberships can be purchased at WVUsports.com/KidsClub. Each Mountaineer Kids Club member will receive an official 2022-23 MKC t-shirt, personalized ID badge and lanyard. The ID Badge can be used to gain free admission to all WVU regular-season home men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and baseball events.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Mountaineer#West Virginia University#Mini Mountaineers
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
WHEELING, WV
WYFF4.com

Upstate man wanted for murder arrested in West Virginia, police say

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Gaffney man wanted for murder was arrested in West Virginia, according to the Wheeling Police Department. Leonard Herbert Finch, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday. Wheeling police said they got a call from a detective in South Carolina who said Finch may be in the...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Oral rabies vaccination deployed in 24 counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County is one of 24 counties statewide deploying oral rabies vaccine(ORV) baits via aircraft in August. “If you find a bait, leave it where you found it, unless it’s in your lawn or driveway,” said Todd Powroznik, Environmental Health Program Manager at the Monongalia County Health Department. “If you do find any in those places, wear gloves and remove the baits, and put them in a thicker area where raccoons and wild animals will find them.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes

Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
CLARKSBURG, WV

