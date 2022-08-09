ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning Request From Michel Properties

HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.

Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
News Break
Politics
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

