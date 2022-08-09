Read full article on original website
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard, news outlets report.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
The Virginia Beach City Council has selected Delceno Miles to represent the Bayside District.
It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
An emergency sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of the outside lane of northbound Atlantic Avenue between 42nd street and 46th street
Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday. The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. There are five main areas that have repeatedly...
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man on a roof and a horse in a ditch. That's what was waiting for the Chesapeake Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team this week. The week began when a horse, named Patches, wandered off. "It looks like Patches was off on a morning stroll. They...
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
We are tracking a gorgeous weekend ahead. With the heat and humidity dropping, it’s definitely worth getting outside and doing something fun with the family.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
