Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Back to School: Hearne ISD Superintendent talks excitement of new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday will be the first day of school for students in Hearne ISD. “We’re excited about getting the kids back into school,” said Superintendent Adrain Johnson. Johnson was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday and talked about their preparations this week, which included a...
KBTX.com
Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -There will be quite a few new faces in the halls of Normangee ISD schools this upcoming school year. Jackie Embry teaches 2nd grade at Normangee Elementary. She has taught for a total of 19 years in her teaching career, 17 of those years being in Normangee ISD.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD Convocation builds excitement ahead of new school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the upcoming school year College Station ISD kicked things off on Friday with it’s back-to-school convocation held at Central Church in College Station. The auditorium was packed with over 2,000 students and faculty throughout the school district sporting their school colors, waving...
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Back to School: Calvert ISD Superintendent says ‘We’re stronger together’ is theme for new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Calvert ISD return to school Aug. 17 and district leaders say they’re ready for the first day. “We’re excited to have our scholars back Wednesday. We’re excited for our new staff members. We’re excited about the new principal, all the things that we’re planning to do as a staff,” said Superintendent Thyrun Hurst.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD implements new security measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
KBTX.com
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville. Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents. The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint...
KBTX.com
ILTexas students dance into the first day of school
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There wasn’t a lack of excitement as ILTexas K-8 students returned to school Thursday. Teachers and administrators welcomed students with music and dancing as they made their way into the building. The K-8 principal Zachary Bolzan said he was most excited about seeing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
KBTX.com
Helping kids deal with back to school jitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The transition back to class after summer break can be stressful for parents and students. Daniel Hajovsky, Associate Professor at Texas A&M’s School of Education and Human Development, joined First News at Four to discuss what parents should be looking out for in their children.
KBTX.com
Identifying back to school nerves and when it’s time to seek help
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White is sharing their advice for parents noticing some back-to-school nerves among their kids. While some nerves are normal, Dr. Anne Marie Eschberger says, there are some extreme symptoms parents can look for. “When they’re going back to school if they’re talking about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
College Station bond discussions continue, first approval opportunity
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting was the first opportunity they could approve a bond for voters to decide on. The council was presented with the newest proposal and decided to table it for another week. In a previous meeting, the council chose an option presented by city staff that breaks the bond items into six categories.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan honored some hard-working individuals at their latest city council meeting. “Team Texas” won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football in Orlando, Florida this past June. Six of these athletes represented Bryan-College Station’s Special Olympics team, the Aggie Bombers.
KBTX.com
Anointed Abilities to host Back-to-School Bash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Anointed Abilities is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Monday, August 15 at Bright Light Free Will Baptist Church in College Station. Everyone in the disabled community is invited to Bright Light Church from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and pick up free backpacks and school supplies, get a free haircut or hair braiding, enjoy a free, hot meal, and play fun games.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
KBTX.com
College Station City Hall gets a new mural painted by youth group
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Hall has a new mural that will greet staff entering a break room. The mural was created by a group of young offenders who are tasked with doing community projects. The name of this justice-involved youth program is called Art for Life. This is a group of teens who broke the law and were assigned service hours rather than facing legal repercussions.
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start. The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.
KBTX.com
Summer commencement highlighted by 25 student-athletes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 25 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday, Aug. 12 inside Reed Arena. “Graduation is special accomplishment that we are incredibly proud of,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is the...
Comments / 0