Louis Beyer

Zeeland, MI

Phillip Lawrence Wightman

Phillip Lawrence Wightman, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born February 1, 1941, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Chester and Hilda (Stein) Wightman and the husband of Fae Ann (Christensen) Wightman. Phil was a hard worker who...
FENNVILLE, MI
Patricia (Pat) Altena John

Patricia (Pat) Altena John, 69, of West Olive passed away comfortably at home surrounded by her family on August 9, 2022. Pat was born on January 18, 1953. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Steven John of 49 years. She is also survived by her children Ryan (Tami) John of Grand Rapids, Stephanie (David) Morgan of Big Rapids, and Tracy Bredeway of Holland. Pat was blessed with 8 grandchildren; Mic Bredeway, Lucy Bredeway, Chase John, Ashton John, Trey Morgan, Tate Bredeway, Elsa Morgan, and Thea Morgan. Pat enjoyed spending time with her children/grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, seeing concerts with family, and traveling the country with her husband. Visitation will be on August 18th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. A private celebration of life open house will take place in her honor.
WEST OLIVE, MI
Andrew John Nash

Andrew John Nash – came into our lives on January 30, 2015. Filled with life, laughter, and a tenacious spirit always ready for an adventure, loving to dance, and loving his whole family with his whole heart. After a courageous 4-year battle against cancer Andrew ran into the arms of Jesus on August 7, 2022, and is now safe dancing in glory. While we grieve with huge holes in our hearts, we rejoice in his full restoration from cancer and all that he endured.
HOLLAND, MI
Robert “Bob” Deets

Robert “Bob” Deets, 69 of Fennville, MI passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 5, 2022. Bob had a gift of engaging in meaningful conversation with so many, in such a kind and caring way. He was a loving man, always there for his family and friends. Bob had retired from a lifelong career in the engraved fine stationery business.
FENNVILLE, MI
Clarence F. Walters

Clarence F. Walters, age 92 of Zeeland went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 7, 2022. He was blessed with the gift of music and at the young age of nine began playing the piano. Clare started playing the organ for church services at the age of 17 and was a church organist/pianist for seven decades. During this time, he dedicated his musical talents to enriching the lives of others playing at weddings, funerals, hymn sings, for choirs and quartets, and community events, and also taught piano students. He was also the Chaplain organist while serving in the Korean War. Clare was a member of Graafschap CRC.
ZEELAND, MI
