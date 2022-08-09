Louis Beyer

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Phillip Lawrence Wightman
Phillip Lawrence Wightman, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born February 1, 1941, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Chester and Hilda (Stein) Wightman and the husband of Fae Ann (Christensen) Wightman. Phil was a hard worker who...
927thevan.com
Patricia (Pat) Altena John
Patricia (Pat) Altena John, 69, of West Olive passed away comfortably at home surrounded by her family on August 9, 2022. Pat was born on January 18, 1953. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Steven John of 49 years. She is also survived by her children Ryan (Tami) John of Grand Rapids, Stephanie (David) Morgan of Big Rapids, and Tracy Bredeway of Holland. Pat was blessed with 8 grandchildren; Mic Bredeway, Lucy Bredeway, Chase John, Ashton John, Trey Morgan, Tate Bredeway, Elsa Morgan, and Thea Morgan. Pat enjoyed spending time with her children/grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, seeing concerts with family, and traveling the country with her husband. Visitation will be on August 18th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. A private celebration of life open house will take place in her honor.
927thevan.com
Andrew John Nash
Andrew John Nash – came into our lives on January 30, 2015. Filled with life, laughter, and a tenacious spirit always ready for an adventure, loving to dance, and loving his whole family with his whole heart. After a courageous 4-year battle against cancer Andrew ran into the arms of Jesus on August 7, 2022, and is now safe dancing in glory. While we grieve with huge holes in our hearts, we rejoice in his full restoration from cancer and all that he endured.
927thevan.com
Robert “Bob” Deets
Robert “Bob” Deets, 69 of Fennville, MI passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 5, 2022. Bob had a gift of engaging in meaningful conversation with so many, in such a kind and caring way. He was a loving man, always there for his family and friends. Bob had retired from a lifelong career in the engraved fine stationery business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Clarence F. Walters
Clarence F. Walters, age 92 of Zeeland went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 7, 2022. He was blessed with the gift of music and at the young age of nine began playing the piano. Clare started playing the organ for church services at the age of 17 and was a church organist/pianist for seven decades. During this time, he dedicated his musical talents to enriching the lives of others playing at weddings, funerals, hymn sings, for choirs and quartets, and community events, and also taught piano students. He was also the Chaplain organist while serving in the Korean War. Clare was a member of Graafschap CRC.
927thevan.com
Lottery ticket sold in Zeeland will give lucky winner $25,000 a year for life
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A Michigan Lottery player is in-line for a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win the big...
927thevan.com
UPDATE: South Haven police report victims pulled from Lake Michigan Monday have died
UPDATE TO EARLIER STORY: SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – South Haven police have announced that the two people pulled from Lake Michigan earlier on Monday have died. A 22 year old male from Novi, MI, and a 21 year old female from Columbus, MI, were reported in the water on South Beach Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm.
927thevan.com
Water line project will cause more traffic detours in Holland later this month
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Construction of a new water transmission main on Lakewood Blvd. between 160th and River Avenue in Holland is continuing, and more traffic detours are coming later this month. The work began in March and will continue through November 2022. City officials say the new...
RELATED PEOPLE
927thevan.com
Saturday night drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Marne man
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The man who drowned on Saturday near Robinson Township’s Southern Grand Marina in Ottawa County has been identified. He is 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. He was found dead Saturday night just before midnight in the Grand River, and foul play...
927thevan.com
Holland Department of Public Safety responds to report of possible bathtub drowning
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Police are investigating the report of a possible bathtub drowning in Holland Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 p.m. the Holland Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Holland Women’s Mission at 356 Fairbanks.
Comments / 0