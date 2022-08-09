Louis Beyer

Clarence F. Walters, age 92 of Zeeland went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 7, 2022. He was blessed with the gift of music and at the young age of nine began playing the piano. Clare started playing the organ for church services at the age of 17 and was a church organist/pianist for seven decades. During this time, he dedicated his musical talents to enriching the lives of others playing at weddings, funerals, hymn sings, for choirs and quartets, and community events, and also taught piano students. He was also the Chaplain organist while serving in the Korean War. Clare was a member of Graafschap CRC.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO