Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter but still comfortable

TONIGHT: It’s going to be one of the most comfortable nights we’ve had in a while. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s – something we haven’t felt since June! We’ll have drier conditions as well, which will contribute to the higher comfort level. Mostly clear with a calm northeasterly wind make ideal conditions for seeing the nearly full moon. Moonrise is 8:57pm in Little Rock.
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny end to the work week

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures today will be near seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather will return today with an east northeasterly wind of around 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off overnight, with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear...
fox16.com

New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
telecompetitor.com

Brightspeed to Bring Broadband to 100,000 Addresses in Arkansas

Brightspeed has continued its steady stream of announcements with a pledge to deploy a fiber broadband network to more than 100,000 addresses in Arkansas. The company, which is awaiting the closing of its acquisition of properties from Lumen Technologies, says that it will pass 10 counties in Arkansas, adding 40,000 fiber passings by the end of next year. It will add 60,000 passings in subsequent years.
Kait 8

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Kait 8

Aug. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Sunshine

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures. Lows drop to the low 70s with a calm northeasterly wind. Rain chances diminish to slim tonight and overnight. THURSDAY: Clouds start off the day Thursday with sunshine coming through by afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 80s, closer to 90°F with only a slim shot for an isolated shower or storm during the day.
KARK 4 News

Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
