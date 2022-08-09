Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter but still comfortable
TONIGHT: It’s going to be one of the most comfortable nights we’ve had in a while. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s – something we haven’t felt since June! We’ll have drier conditions as well, which will contribute to the higher comfort level. Mostly clear with a calm northeasterly wind make ideal conditions for seeing the nearly full moon. Moonrise is 8:57pm in Little Rock.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny end to the work week
THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures today will be near seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather will return today with an east northeasterly wind of around 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off overnight, with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear...
New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!
Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Brightspeed to Bring Broadband to 100,000 Addresses in Arkansas
Brightspeed has continued its steady stream of announcements with a pledge to deploy a fiber broadband network to more than 100,000 addresses in Arkansas. The company, which is awaiting the closing of its acquisition of properties from Lumen Technologies, says that it will pass 10 counties in Arkansas, adding 40,000 fiber passings by the end of next year. It will add 60,000 passings in subsequent years.
AR Game and Fish: ‘Tell us about your bears’
Arkansas Game and Fish is asking for public assistance in a bear project.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Apply now for Arkansas dove hunting season, deadline August 15th
AGFC lays out plans for dove hunt opening weekend.
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Sunshine
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures. Lows drop to the low 70s with a calm northeasterly wind. Rain chances diminish to slim tonight and overnight. THURSDAY: Clouds start off the day Thursday with sunshine coming through by afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 80s, closer to 90°F with only a slim shot for an isolated shower or storm during the day.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
