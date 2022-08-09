Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Sneaky Move by Class Action Lawyers Will Make Life Insurance Premiums Skyrocket
In a recent move, California class action lawyers are turning their attention to filing new dubious class action lawsuits against life insurance companies based on lapsed insurance policy payments. This tactic will not only raise liability costs, but it will also make prices go up for policyholders who seek security for their families should the worst happen.
