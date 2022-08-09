ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Crowd packs Millcreek meeting after cat wrongfully euthanized

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

An emotional standing room only crowd packed the Millcreek Township Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

Most of that crowd demanded something be done after they say a stray cat was wrongfully killed by an animal enforcement officer.

Residents of Millcreek are demanding justice for Berkeley, the stray cat that was allegedly shot and killed by animal control, while offering solutions for Millcreek Township Supervisors to take into consideration.

Neighbors in Millcreek Township found a stray cat named Berkeley on July 4 and took care of him… only to have Berkeley taken from them shortly after as they say animal control wrongfully euthanized the cat.

People came forward Tuesday to ask the township supervisors to do the right thing; the majority of those in attendance presented solutions such as firing the officer, or offering the proper training needed to care for pets whether they are domesticated or feral.

“The Erie Humane Society, we employ a Humane Officer that has worked for the Erie Humane Society for almost 20 years. We have a lot of experience in animal handling, our organization alone has been here for 130 (years). So we would be more than happy to train an ACO as well as any other officers,” said Nicole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

The majority of those that spoke at the meeting are hopeful that Millcreek Township Supervisors will listen to their plea and make the necessary changes.

