Shenandoah Zeps: 2022 High School Football Preview

SHENANDOAH- John Jones enters his sophomore campaign with the Shenandoah Zeps. His team went just 2-7 last year.

A lot of its seniors can be found on the line, including a former quarterback who his season, instead of taking snaps, will be giving them.

“We have 7 seniors and they’re all going to contribute. Most of them are on the O line and they do a great job. I think 3 of them started the last 3 years. One of the seniors went from quarterback last year and he’s now our center. I don’t know a heck of a lot of programs doing that but these guys, with our culture, they want to do what’s best for the team and that’s the thing.” John Jones – HEAD COACH

“We’ve had some position changes. Nathan Van Fleet; he went from quarterback to center and I just love that change. Our line and our box seems totally different and our guys are really getting the hang of it. We’re doing really good.” Sam Townsend / Junior RB/LB

Also new for the Zeps is it joined the Mid Ohio Valley League, which is a group within the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

“There’s going to be a lot of teams that are tough. We start with Newcomerstown, then we go to Shadyside whose always a tough team and we host Waterford who was tough last year and Buckeye Trail who (the coach) does a nice job with and we play a tough Union Local team.” John Jones – HEAD COACH

Townsend feels the team is also well balanced with the ability that each class brings to the table.

“We got of a lot of experience last year because we were sophomores for the junior and senior class so I think we’re balanced out throughout really all of them but we’ve got some really good younger guys; yes.” Sam Townsend / Junior RB/LB

Also, because of joining the MOVL, Shenandoah will play just four games at home and six on the road. Its first game, as you may have heard Jones say, is on the road against Newcomerstown

