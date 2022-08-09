Read full article on original website
Dr. Marc Harrsion leaving Intermountain for General Catalyst
Marc Harrison, MD, will leave his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Intermountain announced the transition Aug. 11. "Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today...
General Catalyst: Why the VC firm with an unassuming name should have healthcare's attention
In July, venture capital firm General Catalyst launched its second $600-million-plus fund focusing on healthcare. Then on Aug. 11, the company plucked Marc Harrison, MD, the president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to run a healthcare investment platform. But who exactly is this company that's suddenly capturing...
CVS names senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
Cardinal Health selects chief financial officer as new CEO
Cardinal Health's board of directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1. The company's current CEO, Mike Kaufmann, is stepping down. Mr. Hollar has served as Cardinal Health's chief financial officer since May 2020. Before joining Cardinal, Mr. Hollar served as the CFO and executive vice president for Tenneco, a global automotive products manufacturer.
Radical changes in revenue management: the shift to end-to-end RCM has begun
Uncompensated care, payer denials, and underpayments are costing health systems billions of dollars in revenue leakage each year. To address these revenue problems, many health systems have turned to bolt-on revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions — often from multiple vendors — to try to improve their revenue management. But these multiple add-on technologies often exacerbate a health system's financial challenges by contributing to recurring denials, underpayments and high vendor management costs.
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
Tenet's $100M cyber incident raises 10 must-ask questions for boards
Cyberattackers don't need to steal data to cause chaos, they just need to pose enough of a threat that management is forced to halt business. Dallas-based Tenet Health is one of the largest for-profit health organizations in the U.S., with nearly 600 medical facilities and over 100,000 employees. The organization temporarily halted some of its business due to a cyberattack, and its second-quarter earnings absorbed $100 million in lost business and remediation costs, according to an Aug. 10 report from Forbes.
How COVID-19 left a mark on the health tech industry
From changing the pace and implementation of technology, to advancing "digital transformation" from buzzword to reality, six CIOs reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the healthcare technology industry. Daniel Uzupis. CIO of Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa). The health IT industry and field has changed...
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
2 McKinsey partners dish future of supply chain resiliency
To find out what resilience means and what strategies supply chain hospital leaders should take, Becker's spoke with William Weinstein, a McKinsey partner who's one of the leaders who serves healthcare providers with external spend, and Drew Ungerman, a McKinsey senior partner who advises healthcare clients on strategy. Editor's note:...
Kaiser Permanente Ventures: Key things to know
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has a venture capital arm that has invested in and supported more than 65 companies in the last 20 years. Kaiser Permanente Ventures uses insights from leaders in its health system to drive investments to improve healthcare. More things to know about Kaiser Permanente Ventures:. When...
Oracle Cerner expands relationships with 161 clients
Oracle Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 161 clients from April to June 2022. Oracle Cerner added 11 new clients who will go live with its EHR system, technology and products, according to the EHR giant's growth report published Aug. 12. Four things to know:. Oracle Cerner is...
5 pharmacy leaders talk 2022 goals
As workforce shortages plague pharmacies and the industry adjusts to the $739 billion drug-pricing bill the Senate narrowly passed Aug. 7, here are what five pharmacy hospital and health system executives told Becker's their priorities are for the rest of 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and...
'Seize the moment': Northwell's new CIO Sophy Lu looks to use tech to reimagine healthcare
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's new CIO Sophy Lu looks to seize the moment of healthcare technology acceleration and change that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role as CIO, Ms. Lu aims to use technology to deliver and implement change for Northwell Health and its patients.
How Dr. Kevin McCune is building high-performing physician enterprise collaboration in his health system
Kevin McCune, MD, is the chief physician executive at Alexandria, Va-based American Medical Group Association (AMGA) Consulting. Dr. McCune will serve on the panel "Risk-Based Contracting: Identify and Tackle the Real Roadblocks" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Mayo Clinic adds a second round of AI startups to innovation accelerator program
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added seven new AI startups to its innovation accelerator program, marking the second cohort of health tech startups to join the initiative. Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, a 20-week program to get healthcare AI startups prepared to enter the market, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts...
Shields Health Solutions partners with Billings Clinic
Billings (Mont.) Clinic has expanded its partnership with Stoughton, Mass.-based Shields to provide enhanced specialty pharmacy services, according to an Aug. 11 press release. Heidi Motz, senior vice president of Health System Experience at Shields, said that Billings Clinic is an esteemed partner, and they are excited to continue achieving...
Walgreens offers $75K bonus for some pharmacists
Retail pharmacy company Walgreens is offering bonuses up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid a workforce shortage, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 11. Job postings in every state include a bonus, the Journal found, with most bonuses being between $30,000 and $50,000. The job postings also specify a minimum tenure to be eligible for the bonus, usually about a year.
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Patient experience is rebounding, but our work is not over
As we move through the summer and see third quarter patient survey results begin to come in, it is a good time to take stock of where things are with regard to recovering the patient experience in our organizations. At NewYork-Presbyterian, we have seen a strong rebound in our ratings as the year has unfolded, after a very challenging start in the first quarter.
Meet the 6 healthcare leaders named living legends
The American Academy of Nursing has named six leaders as living legends for their contributions to healthcare and health systems. The designation is the academy's highest nursing honor, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the AAN. Below are brief biographies of the leaders, who will be honored in...
