Preseason Fan Vote Best Kicker in TXHSFB

Below are the most nominated kicker for the best kicker in Texas high school football. These include both punters and placekickers. The top 3 finishers will be in our Preseason Fan Vote All-Texas Team (to represent a punter, placekicker, and kickoff specialist). Have fun. Vote as often as you’d like....
Texas High School Football Numbers That Should Be Retired Statewide

For the first time in NBA history, Bill Russell’s #6 jersey will be retired across the league. It’s only the third time that’s ever happened across all sports. The recent announcement got us thinking: which former Texas HS Football numbers should be retired across every ISD in the Lone Star State?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints vs. Texans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints will begin the Dennis Allen era with their first preseason game on Saturday night against the Houston Texans. Many starters will be out, but it will be your first chance to see rookies Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, and Alontae Taylor. The preseason is built for people to make a name for themselves, so you will see some future contributors for the Saints tonight.
