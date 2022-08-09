The New Orleans Saints will begin the Dennis Allen era with their first preseason game on Saturday night against the Houston Texans. Many starters will be out, but it will be your first chance to see rookies Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, and Alontae Taylor. The preseason is built for people to make a name for themselves, so you will see some future contributors for the Saints tonight.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO