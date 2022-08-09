ADOT spokesperson Sam Dapcevich has provided an update on street access in the Valley, where the state and borough both have road projects underway. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered to put the question of recalling Mayor Gerald Byers on the ballot.

HOONAH, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO