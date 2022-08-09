Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Ironman Alaska athletes likely spent millions while they were in Juneau
Funny thing about people who subject themselves to swimming in 56-degree water, biking 112 miles in the rain and running a marathon on the same day: they grin as they talk about it. “It was wet all the way, pouring down, rain was pouring,” said Joseph Paray, a registered nurse...
nomadlawyer.org
Juneau: Top 6 Wonderful Places To Visit In Juneau, Alaska
The capital of the US state of Alaska, Juneau is a historic town that is accessible by water and air. The town is a mix of old and new with a bustling waterfront. From the town’s sea planes to its fishing boats, Juneau is famous for its natural scenery and plentiful wildlife.
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Heritage Institute to sponsor lecture on old Alaska-Canada travel routes
The Chilkat Trail approaches Kusawa Lake in the Yukon Territory, where it connects with trails that ultimately lead to Dawson. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture next week on old travel routes between northern Southeast Alaska and Canada. Through the lecture, Trails from Long...
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
kinyradio.com
Ketchikan educator named 'Teacher of Distinction' at SHI conference
Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell addresses the audience at SHI's Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan teacher was honored with the 2022 “Teacher of Distinction” award by Sealaska Heritage Institute during its Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell, a...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-11 AM
ADOT spokesperson Sam Dapcevich has provided an update on street access in the Valley, where the state and borough both have road projects underway. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered to put the question of recalling Mayor Gerald Byers on the ballot.
kinyradio.com
Superintendent Weiss gets an 'A+' from school board during evaluation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Board of Education has completed its annual evaluation of JSD Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss. The evaluation covers the period of July 2021 through June 2022. At a public meeting held on Aug. 9, the board approved the evaluation along with a contract extension to June 30, 2025.
kinyradio.com
Hoonah mayor casts tiebreaker on 'change of government' ordinance
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Voters in Hoonah will not be asked to decide on a change in the form of government. The Hoonah City Council voted 4-3 on Thursday night on an ordinance that would have sent a question on changing the municipality's form of government to the voters. The...
kinyradio.com
76th Golden North Salmon Derby kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing in the Golden North Salmon Derby gets underway today. Derby tickets can be validated at Aurora Basin, Auke Bay, Auke Nu Cove, Fisherman's Bend, Harris Harbor, the North Douglas Boat Ramp, Douglas Boat Harbor, and Tee Harbor. The official weigh-in station at Auke Bay was...
kinyradio.com
Boat trailer, truck end up underwater at North Douglas boat ramp
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The North Douglas ramp is open again after quick action to pull a boat trailer and the truck it was attached to out of the water. According to the Juneau Harbor Department, Melino’s Marine Services and Capital Towing responded on Friday morning, just as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby was getting ready to start.
kinyradio.com
Sitka Police to hold National Night Out on August 27
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Police Department will be holding National Night Out in the community on August 27 at Moller Field. National Night Out is a community-oriented celebration that aims at crime and drug awareness and prevention. NNO was formed by the National Association of Town Watch Executive...
kinyradio.com
Recall paperwork filed against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers
Recall committee chair Becky Hunnicutt filed the petition with the Hoonah City Clerk on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put the recall question on the ballot.
kinyradio.com
US Coast Guard searching for possible man overboard in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY)- In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen on Monday night. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Eurodam at 10:45 p.m. that a crew member was missing and had potentially gone overboard.
alaskasnewssource.com
US Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Juneau
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard is suspending the search for a man who may have gone overboard on a cruise ship Monday night in Gastineau Channel. At 10:45 p.m. Monday night, the Coast Guard in Juneau was notified that a 31-year-old man had possibly gone overboard from the Koningsdam cruise ship, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
