Juneau, AK

Juneau: Top 6 Wonderful Places To Visit In Juneau, Alaska

The capital of the US state of Alaska, Juneau is a historic town that is accessible by water and air. The town is a mix of old and new with a bustling waterfront. From the town’s sea planes to its fishing boats, Juneau is famous for its natural scenery and plentiful wildlife.
Sealaska Heritage Institute to sponsor lecture on old Alaska-Canada travel routes

The Chilkat Trail approaches Kusawa Lake in the Yukon Territory, where it connects with trails that ultimately lead to Dawson. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture next week on old travel routes between northern Southeast Alaska and Canada. Through the lecture, Trails from Long...
Ketchikan educator named 'Teacher of Distinction' at SHI conference

Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell addresses the audience at SHI's Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan teacher was honored with the 2022 “Teacher of Distinction” award by Sealaska Heritage Institute during its Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell, a...
NOTN 8-11 AM

ADOT spokesperson Sam Dapcevich has provided an update on street access in the Valley, where the state and borough both have road projects underway. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered to put the question of recalling Mayor Gerald Byers on the ballot.
Superintendent Weiss gets an 'A+' from school board during evaluation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Board of Education has completed its annual evaluation of JSD Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss. The evaluation covers the period of July 2021 through June 2022. At a public meeting held on Aug. 9, the board approved the evaluation along with a contract extension to June 30, 2025.
Hoonah mayor casts tiebreaker on 'change of government' ordinance

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Voters in Hoonah will not be asked to decide on a change in the form of government. The Hoonah City Council voted 4-3 on Thursday night on an ordinance that would have sent a question on changing the municipality's form of government to the voters. The...
76th Golden North Salmon Derby kicks off Friday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing in the Golden North Salmon Derby gets underway today. Derby tickets can be validated at Aurora Basin, Auke Bay, Auke Nu Cove, Fisherman's Bend, Harris Harbor, the North Douglas Boat Ramp, Douglas Boat Harbor, and Tee Harbor. The official weigh-in station at Auke Bay was...
Boat trailer, truck end up underwater at North Douglas boat ramp

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The North Douglas ramp is open again after quick action to pull a boat trailer and the truck it was attached to out of the water. According to the Juneau Harbor Department, Melino’s Marine Services and Capital Towing responded on Friday morning, just as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby was getting ready to start.
Sitka Police to hold National Night Out on August 27

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Police Department will be holding National Night Out in the community on August 27 at Moller Field. National Night Out is a community-oriented celebration that aims at crime and drug awareness and prevention. NNO was formed by the National Association of Town Watch Executive...
Recall paperwork filed against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers

Recall committee chair Becky Hunnicutt filed the petition with the Hoonah City Clerk on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put the recall question on the ballot.
US Coast Guard searching for possible man overboard in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY)- In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen on Monday night. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Eurodam at 10:45 p.m. that a crew member was missing and had potentially gone overboard.
US Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Juneau

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard is suspending the search for a man who may have gone overboard on a cruise ship Monday night in Gastineau Channel. At 10:45 p.m. Monday night, the Coast Guard in Juneau was notified that a 31-year-old man had possibly gone overboard from the Koningsdam cruise ship, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
