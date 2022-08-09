Read full article on original website
WMBF
Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant looking to satisfy your seafood appetite
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant is a historical staple on the waterfront in Little River. From their popular big fish sandwich to their stuffed flounder, they have just about anything to satisfy seafood lovers. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this Grand Strand...
WMBF
‘Clear the Shelter’: Local businesses sponsor adoptions at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Adoption fees for pets adopted from North Myrtle Beach throughout August are being sponsored by several local businesses as part of the National Clear the Shelters Event. The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach’s shelter is overcrowded and is receiving an average of 25...
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
wpde.com
Lack of affordable Grand Strand housing leads to record animal drop-off numbers: Official
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pets have been being brought in record numbers recently to the Grand Strand Humane Society. The most common reason why is a lack of affordable housing and affordable pet-friendly housing in the area, according to officials with the shelter. There are currently 110 cats...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach
Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
WMBF
Surfside Beach extends mobility mats at popular beach access to help wheelchairs, walkers
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach announced the extension of their mobility mats at the popular 3rd Ave. N beach access pathway. The Mobi-Mat RecPath was installed in July as a way to assist people with mobility issues to access the beach. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
foxwilmington.com
Guests Shocked to Find $350 Per Night Hotel Room Completely Covered in Mold
What was supposed to be an unforgettable girls’ trip turned into a nightmare when three best friends walked into their hotel room to find it was covered in mold. The women shelled out a whopping $350 per night for the room in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “We were looking...
WMBF
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
wpde.com
2 sent to hospital after structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were on the scene of a residential structure fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday night. The fire happened on 2902 North Oak Street, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Fire officials said the blaze was under control and two patients were transported from...
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that […]
WMBF
New Myrtle Beach Chamber director looking to help local, minority-owned businesses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New plans to help minority-owned businesses are on their way to the Grand Strand. Those plans now revolve around Danette Patton, the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Patton said she’s going through a series of...
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
WMBF
‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The community heard the call for help when Horry County Animal Care Center announced on Tuesday it was overcapacity. The HCACC announced that 55 animals found their forever homes on Wednesday. It was revealed earlier this week that the animal care center was over...
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
counton2.com
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
