beckershospitalreview.com

2 McKinsey partners dish future of supply chain resiliency

To find out what resilience means and what strategies supply chain hospital leaders should take, Becker's spoke with William Weinstein, a McKinsey partner who's one of the leaders who serves healthcare providers with external spend, and Drew Ungerman, a McKinsey senior partner who advises healthcare clients on strategy. Editor's note:...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Why many pharmacists aren't prescribing Paxlovid: low demand, few workers

When the FDA allowed any state-licensed pharmacist to prescribe a COVID-19 antiviral to patients in July, some health organizations criticized the decision while others cheered, but pharmacies aren't picking up the slack, NBC reported Aug. 10. Pfizer's treatment Paxlovid became the most popular COVID-19 antiviral in May, but demand for...
FREMONT, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

MemorialCare names strategy chief

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has named Laurie Sicaeros as the system's chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean. Since 2018, Ms. Sicaeros has served as COO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes more than 2,000 employed and affiliated physicians. She has held a number of management positions with MemorialCare, including roles in business development, mergers and acquisitions and physician practice alignment.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Radical changes in revenue management: the shift to end-to-end RCM has begun

Uncompensated care, payer denials, and underpayments are costing health systems billions of dollars in revenue leakage each year. To address these revenue problems, many health systems have turned to bolt-on revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions — often from multiple vendors — to try to improve their revenue management. But these multiple add-on technologies often exacerbate a health system's financial challenges by contributing to recurring denials, underpayments and high vendor management costs.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS names senior vice president of retail health

CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal

Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance

Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Early warnings, few false alerts: What physicians want out of AI sepsis detection tools

A new artificial intelligence sepsis detection system had an 89 percent adoption rate by physicians and nurses, higher than other legacy tools, which typically garner a 10 percent adoption rate, a study published July 21 shows. The Targeted Real-Time Early Warning System, which catches sepsis symptoms earlier than traditional methods,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Health benefit cost expected to grow by 5.6% in 2023, study finds

Early results from Mercer's "National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans 2022" suggest that U.S. employers plan for benefit cost per employee to grow to an average 5.6 percent in 2023. This increase is significantly higher than the expected average for 2022, which was 4.4 percent. However, the increase still lags...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens offers $75K bonus for some pharmacists

Retail pharmacy company Walgreens is offering bonuses up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid a workforce shortage, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 11. Job postings in every state include a bonus, the Journal found, with most bonuses being between $30,000 and $50,000. The job postings also specify a minimum tenure to be eligible for the bonus, usually about a year.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Is drug-sparing the solution to future drug shortages? Experts weigh in

The world's only authorized monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, is set to be split into fifths after the FDA cleared the strategy on Aug. 9 — a solution that could indicate the future for resolving emergency drug shortages, pharmacy and supply chain experts said. States and cities have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pig protein-derived eye implants restore sight in 14 blind patients

Twenty patients with diseased or damaged corneas experienced significant improvements in their vision after they received implants made from pigskin protein, NBC News reported Aug. 11. All patients, based in India or Iran, were suffering from keratoconus, a progressive condition in which the eye's protective outer layer thins and bulges...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS Health reportedly pursued One Medical before Amazon

Before Amazon entered an agreement to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in July, CVS Health approached the primary care company with interest to align, Bloomberg reported Aug. 10. A recent One Medical SEC proxy statement states that "Party A" approached the company in mid-October 2021 seeking a partnership or...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Patient experience is rebounding, but our work is not over

As we move through the summer and see third quarter patient survey results begin to come in, it is a good time to take stock of where things are with regard to recovering the patient experience in our organizations. At NewYork-Presbyterian, we have seen a strong rebound in our ratings as the year has unfolded, after a very challenging start in the first quarter.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

How COVID-19 left a mark on the health tech industry

From changing the pace and implementation of technology, to advancing "digital transformation" from buzzword to reality, six CIOs reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the healthcare technology industry. Daniel Uzupis. CIO of Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa). The health IT industry and field has changed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Surge in infectious diseases was inevitable, Dr. Michael Osterholm says

From COVID-19 to polio to monkeypox, infectious disease threats have dominated the headlines and public discourse in recent weeks. Monkeypox has sickened more than 10,000 Americans, New York recently reported the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade, and COVID-19 is still spreading nationwide. And Chinese researchers just discovered a new virus, Langya henipavirus, that appears to have jumped from animals to humans for the first time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Reinfection with BA.2.75 unlikely after bout with BA.5, experts say

Countries in the middle or just past the peak of a surge driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, such as the U.S., likely won't experience a subsequent wave from BA.2.75, another omicron relative, some experts predict. "We're coming to a point where these variants are sort of competing with each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet's $100M cyber incident raises 10 must-ask questions for boards

Cyberattackers don't need to steal data to cause chaos, they just need to pose enough of a threat that management is forced to halt business. Dallas-based Tenet Health is one of the largest for-profit health organizations in the U.S., with nearly 600 medical facilities and over 100,000 employees. The organization temporarily halted some of its business due to a cyberattack, and its second-quarter earnings absorbed $100 million in lost business and remediation costs, according to an Aug. 10 report from Forbes.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

10 COVID-19-related research findings

Here are 10 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since July 18:. 1. One in 8 patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found. 2. Children and adolescents aged 0-17 years recovering from COVID-19 have...
SCIENCE

