Santa Cruz County, CA

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man that was oddly parked in a roadway on Ocean Street and blocking the driveway. Joshua Baltazar appeared under the influence and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He was searched, and a 9mm handgun was found on him, according The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
City
Soquel, CA
City
Aptos, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Aptos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive San Jose murder suspect arrested in Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A fugitive suspected in the April murder of a man in San Jose has been arrested in Mexico and was awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County, police said Friday.The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street just south of Interstate Highway 280 in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Alberto Aguirre and obtained an arrest warrant...
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
HOLLISTER, CA
kprl.com

Flores Trial Continues 08.12.2022

Over at Monterey superior court in Salinas, the Paul Flores murder trial continues. The prosecution team showed a video of an interview Flores did with law enforcement officials back in 1996, six weeks after Kristin Smart disappeared. Smart disappeared on May 24th, 1996. She left an off campus party with...
MONTEREY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Two Morgan Hill suspects arrested in relation to stabbing

Morgan Hill Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of attempted homicide in relation to an Aug. 8 stabbing, according to authorities. About 9:29pm Monday, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding on the 16700 block of Monterey Road, MHPD said in a press release.
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt

PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman's death in Union City ruled a homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume. Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle. CHP...
SAND CITY, CA
SFist

Stanford University Issues Alert After Woman Raped on Campus

It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”. It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”
STANFORD, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Bomb Squad responds to suspicious device

Watsonville police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies team up with the county Bomb Team Thursday morning after a suspicious device was found at the door of the County Courthouse in downtown Watsonville before 8am, said WPD spokeswomen Michelle Pulido. s were evacuated, dozens of workers were turned away...
WATSONVILLE, CA

