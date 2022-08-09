ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung could launch a foldable Android tablet along with the Galaxy Tab S9

By Jay Bonggolto
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung is reportedly planning to announce its first foldable tablet early next year.
  • The device will purportedly launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series.
  • It could be available to consumers within the first half of 2023.

Samsung has undoubtedly pushed the boundaries of smartphone design with its foldable devices, and the company appears to be taking that a step further with a foldable Android tablet.

The company is purportedly working on its first foldable tablet, which could make its debut early next year, as per tipster lanzuk on Naver (via 9to5Google ). If Samsung sticks to its usual release schedule, the upcoming tablet will be released alongside the successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the source claims.

According to the tipster, Samsung plans to introduce the device to the market in the first half of 2023. It will presumably adopt the Galaxy Z Tab moniker, which is akin to a previously rumored tablet dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold Tab . It first surfaced early last year, with rumors saying that it would be a triple-folding tablet. The device was purportedly set to be released in the first quarter of 2022, but it didn't happen.

It remains unclear which form factor the upcoming foldable tablet will adopt. The latest rumor suggests that the South Korean tech giant has growing ambitions to help usher in a new era of foldable devices .

It is, perhaps, worth noting that the source is relatively new and has a limited track record when it comes to leaks, so take this new information with a pinch of salt.

Nonetheless, it won't hurt to expect Samsung to bring its foldable design to its next contender for the best Android tablet . After all, the company has managed to make the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines mainstream.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

