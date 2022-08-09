Read full article on original website
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
New shop has plans to bring ice cream, other foods to Saline
SALINE, MI -- Saline will soon have another option for ice cream lovers to choose from. A new ice cream shop, Christina’s Sweet Treats and More, is working to open near Baker’s Nook at 901 W. Michigan Ave. Suite B, and has plans for a September soft opening and an April grand opening.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fermentation is the trick to good dough at Ann Arbor’s Bigalora
ANN ARBOR, MI -- According to Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, the trick to good dough is to leave it alone for 72 hours. While the pizza at the Ann Arbor eatery features a variety of combinations of vegetables, meats and cheese, the menu is set apart by its dough, said Valerie Tranchida, regional manager for the Michigan brand.
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Grocery delivery makes smaller carbon footprint than shopping yourself, study shows
ANN ARBOR, MI – Grocery delivery and “trip chaining” are ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rather than shopping for yourself, a recent study shows. Scientists at the University of Michigan recently researched carbon footprints associated with how shoppers receive essential grocery items and the e-commerce options retailers developed to meet heightened demand during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when most people stayed home under lockdown conditions.
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
wlen.com
City of Adrian Issues Update on Riverview Terrace Situation
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released an update Thursday afternoon on the Riverview Terrace Apartment building situation. The city says that at this time, the apartment building remains unsafe, and there is no scope or timeline for necessary repairs. It is expected, however, that repairs will take many months and possibly more than a year. This is assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.
252-unit workforce housing development proposed on Ann Arbor’s west side
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works for a large-scale workforce housing development on Ann Arbor’s west side. Indianapolis-based developer The Annex Group unveiled preliminary plans this week for 252 apartments on a 4.38-acre site at 2050 Commerce Drive, across from Hillcrest Apartments between Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard.
Tecumseh Herald
Antique Poker Run Saturday in Tecumseh
Please subscribe. Your support helps us deliver local news 52 weeks a year. Call 517-423-2174. The Tecumseh Herald is delivered every Thursday to our subscribers and is available at our newsstands throughout Lenawee County. Start a subscription by clicking our subscription page or by calling us at (517) 423-2174. If you subscribe by way of our subscription page you will receive an email acknowledgment and from there you will be able to access all of the Tecumseh Herald website, including our archive editions.
wcsx.com
Monroe County Fair with Firehouse and Tesla AND Megan Murphy 2022
On Saturday, August 6th, the Monroe County Fair had Telsa and Firehouse playing their classic tunes. The Monroe County Fair had monster trucks, tractor pulls, demolition derby and to finish out this extreme set with Tesla and Firehouse. And WCSX was not going to be left out so we brought our extremely cool Megan Murphy to tip the scales of cool.
