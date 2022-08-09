ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

MLive

See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
YPSILANTI, MI
100.7 WITL

What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?

Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Grocery delivery makes smaller carbon footprint than shopping yourself, study shows

ANN ARBOR, MI – Grocery delivery and “trip chaining” are ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rather than shopping for yourself, a recent study shows. Scientists at the University of Michigan recently researched carbon footprints associated with how shoppers receive essential grocery items and the e-commerce options retailers developed to meet heightened demand during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when most people stayed home under lockdown conditions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Issues Update on Riverview Terrace Situation

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released an update Thursday afternoon on the Riverview Terrace Apartment building situation. The city says that at this time, the apartment building remains unsafe, and there is no scope or timeline for necessary repairs. It is expected, however, that repairs will take many months and possibly more than a year. This is assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.
MLive

252-unit workforce housing development proposed on Ann Arbor’s west side

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works for a large-scale workforce housing development on Ann Arbor’s west side. Indianapolis-based developer The Annex Group unveiled preliminary plans this week for 252 apartments on a 4.38-acre site at 2050 Commerce Drive, across from Hillcrest Apartments between Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard.
Tecumseh Herald

Antique Poker Run Saturday in Tecumseh

Please subscribe. Your support helps us deliver local news 52 weeks a year. Call 517-423-2174. The Tecumseh Herald is delivered every Thursday to our subscribers and is available at our newsstands throughout Lenawee County. Start a subscription by clicking our subscription page or by calling us at (517) 423-2174. If you subscribe by way of our subscription page you will receive an email acknowledgment and from there you will be able to access all of the Tecumseh Herald website, including our archive editions.
TECUMSEH, MI
wcsx.com

Monroe County Fair with Firehouse and Tesla AND Megan Murphy 2022

On Saturday, August 6th, the Monroe County Fair had Telsa and Firehouse playing their classic tunes. The Monroe County Fair had monster trucks, tractor pulls, demolition derby and to finish out this extreme set with Tesla and Firehouse. And WCSX was not going to be left out so we brought our extremely cool Megan Murphy to tip the scales of cool.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

