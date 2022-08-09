ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-Employment Linked To Better Heart Health In Women: Study

There are quite a few benefits of being self-employed. For women, being their own boss may also mean better heart health, a study has found. For their study, published in the journal BMC Women's Health, researchers analyzed data from the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study, involving 4,624 working women. About 16% of them were self-employed, while the rest were employed by someone else, HealthDay reported.
