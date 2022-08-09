Read full article on original website
Self-Employment Linked To Better Heart Health In Women: Study
There are quite a few benefits of being self-employed. For women, being their own boss may also mean better heart health, a study has found. For their study, published in the journal BMC Women's Health, researchers analyzed data from the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study, involving 4,624 working women. About 16% of them were self-employed, while the rest were employed by someone else, HealthDay reported.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Data suggests there's a certain number of minutes you should aim for to improve your cardiovascular health. Here's how you can sneak them in.
New Study Links Regular Napping With Two Serious Health Conditions
Potentially bad news for all you nappers out there. Turns out everyone’s favorite indulgence is linked to some pretty serious health problems. According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, people who take frequent naps were more likely to develop high blood pressure or have a stroke than their fully awake and well-rested counterparts.
Is Honey Good For Diabetes?
Honey is an organically occurring sweetener humans have used as food and medicine for at least 8000 years. But is honey safe for people with diabetes?
Is It Normal To Feel More Tired As We Get Older?
Humans undergo a host of physical changes as they get older. However, an increase in tiredness as we age may not be as normal as you might think.
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
BMI: How to calculate it and what it really means for your health
If you’ve ever had a standard check-up with your physician or other healthcare provider, it’s likely they calculated your BMI. This is a simple formula using your height and your weight to work out whether you are carrying too much fat. It’s been a standard way of judging...
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation
At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
Study Results Link Menopause Before 40 to Increase in Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure
Analysis supports positive lifestyle habits, such as exercising and quitting smoking, investigators say. Menopause before aged 40 years is associated with elevated risks of atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study published in the European Heart Journal. In the study of more than...
Officials Call For More Polio Vaccines As Cases Are Likely To Spread
Polio may once have been a thing of the past, but its recent reemergence in New York has health experts concerned.
How sleep can impact your heart health
When it comes to heart health, we all know things like exercise, diet, and weight can make a huge difference. But did you know sleep also has an impact on your heart?The American Heart Association recently added sleep duration to its "Life's Essential 8" checklist. It recommends adults get 7-9 hours per sleep every night. "Your heart works really hard. It beats 100,000 times a day, and it needs its rest just like the rest of you," says Dr. Eric Hemminger, a cardiologist with Denver Heart. Dr. Hemminger says the other items on the healthy heart checklist are just as important, including physical activity, avoiding smoking and eating right."Keeping your blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and cholesterol under control are so important. Those are the real core things for cardiovascular health."Dr. Hemminger says it's never too late to practice good sleep habits. He recommends getting any eletronic devices out of your room."Set up an environment for success so you have a nice, restorative, restful sleep."
‘Weekend warrior’ exercise still lowers risk of premature death – new research
We’re all told time and again just how important it is to exercise for good health. But with our busy schedules, finding the time to work out is often easier said than done. For many of us, the weekend is the only time we can get to the gym or go for a run.
Heart Disease Prevention Tips for Older Adults
Did you know that heart disease is among the top killers, yet most deaths could be prevented? A significant number of people over 60 years old have one/more cardiovascular problems, including stroke, heart attack/failure, and heart disease, to mention a few. Moreover, at 75 years or older, such individuals are likely to succumb to heart problems. The statistics emphasize the need to implement practical heart disease prevention and management measures, an area Dr. Daljit Muttiana can help you navigate.
What Really Happens When Your Organs Are Donated?
Organ donation saves countless lives by providing vital organs to patients on transplant lists — but how exactly does it work? Here's what to know.
How Does Caffeine Affect Your Heart Rate?
Too much caffeine can lead to sleep deprivation and tremors, and it may not be great for your heart rate. Here is what you need to know.
How To Support Healthy Circulation On A Daily Basis, From Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You've probably heard the saying "sitting is the new smoking," and while it may be true, it can also be pretty infuriating to hear. What if your job requires you to be seated, or you simply need a day to unwind on the couch? Trust us, we hear you!
