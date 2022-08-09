ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man behind MTWichita out for health reasons

Wayne Bryan (Courtesy Music Theatre Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wayne Bryan, known to most local musical theater fans, will have to sit out the season finale of Music Theatre Wichita due to medical reasons.

Bryan is considered the heart of MTWichita. It is his voice that you hear on MTWichita advertisements. He is also the one who greets the audience at productions by providing interesting facts about each show.

On his Facebook page, he said, “Yes, it’s true. I had an unexpected complication with my health. I’m getting excellent care, and I thank everyone for their good wishes.”

Bryan’s current title is producing advisor for MTWichita. However, he was set to star as Man in Chair in MTWichita’s season finale, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

“One of the reasons we chose this show was to honor and feature Wayne, and the onstage character of Man in Chair embodies Wayne’s love for the musical theatre art form,” said MTWichita Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum.

While Bryan focuses on recovering, John Scherer will play the Man in Chair.

John Scherer (Courtesy Music Theatre Wichita)

“I’ve spoken with Wayne several times, and his thoughts are very much with this production,” Marcum said. “Because this is a celebration of the organization Wayne built, I’m so gratified that John Scherer, who is himself an MTWichita alum, will be joining us to share this wonderful show with you all.”

Scherer is a Broadway and television veteran. He recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Goodspeed Opera House. In addition, he has toured in various shows, including “42nd Street” and “Cats.” He also appeared on “Law and Order SVU” and “The Shield.”

Scherer last made an appearance at Music Theatre Wichita in the 2006 production of “Sweet Charity” as Oscar Lindquist.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” production opens Wednesday, August 17, and runs until Sunday, August 21. Individual tickets begin at $25. For tickets or more information about “The Drowsy Chaperone,” visit mtwichita.org/tickets or call 316.265.3107.

