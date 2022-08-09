KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO