Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Deemed “Most Midwestern State,” According to Major Newspaper
Almost everyone who was born and raised in the Midwest has a soft spot for it that lasts a lifetime. But like everything else in life, there's a degree of quantifying that comes into play. Who is more country? Who is more suburban? When it comes down to a handful of states, one newspaper's research led them to determining the most Midwestern state in the country.
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
Iowa Ranked Among the Safest States in Which to Drive
Sleep deprivation can have serious, even fatal, impact on everything from our productivity at work to driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017 alone, there were 91,000 reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers. Those crashes contributed to the injuries of around 50,000 people and resulted in nearly 800 deaths.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent
The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Iowa Tax Free Weekend This Weekend (August 5 & 6)
Gas prices may be falling a bit, but they are still higher than they were a year ago. Grocery prices are at an all-time high. Heating and cooling costs have increased dramatically. So how's a family afford to send their kids back to school on a limited budget? Take advantage of the Iowa Tax-Free Weekend this Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats
A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
Randy Travis Posts a Powerful Snapshot From the Kentucky Floods, Sends Prayer to the Victims [Picture]
Randy Travis is sending prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. As he shared his support for impacted Kentuckians on social media, Travis posted a photograph that was particularly poignant because of its connection to his hit ballad from 2002, "Three Wooden Crosses." The photo...
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 1