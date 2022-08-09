ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested on gun charges in Highland

HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs

POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Two arrested in Bridgeport double homicide: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two men in the double homicide of Ramon Peguero and Kazzmaire Dorsey who were killed in a shooting in early July. On July 10, two men were shot by a man who was riding as a passenger on a scooter on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Police said […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe

PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years

KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects

NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
NEWBURGH, NY

