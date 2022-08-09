Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
Police: Yonkers man charged in fatal stabbing of 68-year-old woman, leaving her body for days
Police say Deshawn Nunez fatally stabbed Renee Spencer Thursday at an apartment on Nepperhan Avenue near War Memorial Field.
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie man dies after head-on crash
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Saugerties man puts victim in chokehold
An order of protection was issued against a Saugerties man after he allegedly fought someone in his house, and put them in a chokehold.
SNUG to hold peace walk after shooting spree in Poughkeepsie
Gun violence prevention program SNUG confirms that there were two shootings and shots fired Tuesday.
Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Person He Knew In Danbury, Police Say
Police are currently investigating the multiple stabbing of a 57-year-old Fairfield County man who was found at a city shopping plaza. The incident took place in Danbury around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mill Ridge Plaza. According to Danbury Police Det. Capt. Mark Williams, what led up...
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two arrested in Bridgeport double homicide: police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two men in the double homicide of Ramon Peguero and Kazzmaire Dorsey who were killed in a shooting in early July. On July 10, two men were shot by a man who was riding as a passenger on a scooter on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Police said […]
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Poughkeepsie Shooting, Police Say
Police are asking the public for help after a man was shot and killed and another injured in the area. The homicide took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 283 Mansion St. The responding officer located the shooting victim laying...
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Head-On East Fishkill Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck
A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe
PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years
KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects
NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
Comments / 0