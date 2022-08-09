Read full article on original website
Man arrested in 7th Street shooting that killed one, injured another
Nathan Ramirez, 18, was charged with first-degree murder. Detectives said Ramirez was arrested one hour after the murder with a firearm from a separate incident. He had been charged in that case with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and with Class A unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Driver faces DWI after man dies in north Austin auto-ped crash
Austin police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning after it said she hit and killed a man in the middle of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin.
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide
LEANDER, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Leander on Saturday morning. The Leander Police Department said the homicide happened in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. More details will...
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
1 Man Dead After Pedestrian Accident In North Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Police reports that a driver has been arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The driver hit and killed a man on North Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.
Violent 24 hours in Austin: 2 dead, 3 injured as police look for multiple suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a violent 24-hour period in Austin. Two people are dead, and three others are hospitalized in a string of violence that has left police looking for multiple suspects. Police are investigating four shootings and another homicide and currently, police have not indicated that any...
APD identifies victim in deadly southeast Austin shooting
Austin Police said a person died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood.
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
Family of grandmother killed in Williamson County homicide victim speaks
The family of a woman who was killed outside of Florence last week will share details in a press conference Thursday morning.
San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash
At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
Affidavit: Woman accused of threatening daycare staff, said ‘God was going to kill them’
Police arrested a woman earlier this month after she was accused of threatening a daycare and claiming that the staff was molesting children, and that "God was going to kill them."
Gun violence trends in Austin
According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there's a common thread behind what's prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
