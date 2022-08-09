The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"

