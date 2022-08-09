ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Man arrested in 7th Street shooting that killed one, injured another

Nathan Ramirez, 18, was charged with first-degree murder. Detectives said Ramirez was arrested one hour after the murder with a firearm from a separate incident. He had been charged in that case with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and with Class A unlawful carrying of a weapon.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide

LEANDER, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Leander on Saturday morning. The Leander Police Department said the homicide happened in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. More details will...
LEANDER, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
THRALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
KWTX

One injured in early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#University Oaks Boulevard#Ksat#Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KCEN

One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy