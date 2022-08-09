Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Sees Decrease in Processed Firearm Applications
Hawai‘i County had the highest denial rate of firearm applications at 5.6% statewide for 2021, according to data released by the Department of the Attorney General. Statewide, 23,299 personal/private firearm permit applications were processed last year, marking a 10.8% decrease from 26,122 applications processed in 2020. Of the applications processed throughout all the counties in 2021, 96.1% were approved and resulted in issued permit, 1.3% were approved but subsequently voided after the applicants failed to return for their permits within a specified time period and 2.6% were denied because of one or more disqualifying factors.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly COVID Update: 369 New Cases Reported on Big Island
The state Department of Health reported 3,189 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Aug. 10, bringing the statewide total to 332,822. Fourteen new fatalities were reported. A total of 369 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
bigislandnow.com
State Set to Receive Funding from Nationwide Opioid Settlements
Hawaiʻi is set to receive $78 million in opioid settlement funds as part of $26 billion in nationwide settlements to resolve lawsuits against the three largest drug distributors and one of the largest drug manufacturers, Johnson and Johnson. On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige held a press conference to announce...
bigislandnow.com
Public Invited to Coffee With a Cop in Kona
Residents of West Hawai‘i are invited to come have a cup of joe and talk story with Hawai‘i Police Department officers during three Coffee With a Cop events this month. These popular community events provide the public an informal way to get to know their area community policing officers. There is no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
Social Media Model Taken Into Custody by U.S. Marshals in E. Hawai‘i on Florida Arrest Warrant
A social media model was taken into custody this morning in Laupahoehoe on an arrest warrant out of Florida for murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. Twenty-six-year-old Courtney Clenney, of an Austin, Texas address, was arrested without incident at an undisclosed location. Members of the Hawai‘i Police Department assisted and stood by while Clenney was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service. The warrant was issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.
bigislandnow.com
Affordable Connectivity Program Building Digital Equity by Offering Discount on Internet Service Bills
A program funded by federal dollars is helping island residents get connected. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides qualified households up to $30 a month off internet service bills, with a $75 discount for households on Hawaiian Home Lands. The program is made possible with funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that was passed in November 2021 by U.S. Congress.
bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Wallet Thief Who Racked up Fraudulent Charges
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation, the department stated on Monday, Aug. 7. Police are seeking to identify the man who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet, which was reported stolen on Friday, June 24, while the victim was at a business in the 300 block of E. Makaala Street. The theft resulted in seven fraudulent credit card transactions also on Friday, June 24, at various businesses in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Areas on Hawai‘i Island
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of the Big Island till 10 p.m. A fire weather watch has also been issued. Winds will be coming in from the east to northeast at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Affected areas include North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, North and South Kona and Ka’ū.
Comments / 0