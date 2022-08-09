Hawai‘i County had the highest denial rate of firearm applications at 5.6% statewide for 2021, according to data released by the Department of the Attorney General. Statewide, 23,299 personal/private firearm permit applications were processed last year, marking a 10.8% decrease from 26,122 applications processed in 2020. Of the applications processed throughout all the counties in 2021, 96.1% were approved and resulted in issued permit, 1.3% were approved but subsequently voided after the applicants failed to return for their permits within a specified time period and 2.6% were denied because of one or more disqualifying factors.

HAWAII STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO